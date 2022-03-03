The White House signaled Wednesday that it is willing to consider sanctions against Russia’s oil and gas industry, as major oil companies with ties to Alaska announced they are ending operations in Russia.
ExxonMobil Corp. and Eni of Italy, which do business in Alaska, are ending oil and gas operations in Russia. ExxonMobil will halt its multi-billion-dollar oil and gas project in Russia, the company disclosed.
“ExxonMobil and Eni are producers and lease holders in Alaska,” said Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association. “It is too soon to tell if their exit from Russia will mean more investment in Alaska or not, and we always encourage investment here. Alaska has been and continues to be rich in resources.”
BP, which no longer has oil operations in Alaska, also announced this week that it will end its partnership with Russia, which is valued at $25 billion. BP will sell its shares in the Russian-state firm Rosneft. The oil companies join Equinor of Norway and British energy giant Shell to exit from Russia over its attacks against Ukraine.
The departure of the energy companies from Russia is part of a larger exodus from Russia by some of America’s better known global companies, including Apple Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Dell Technologies Inc.
Will U.S. sanction Russian energy?
White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said Wednesday that sanctioning Russia’s energy sector remains “on the table.” Vice President Kamala Harris made similar comments, stating that the US. continues to consider more economic sanctions against Russia for bombing and shelling Ukraine.
The United Nations General Assembly voted Wednesday to demand Russia halt the war. The vote came as the assembly held its first emergency session in 25 years.
Russia has launched roughly 450 short-range and medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles in Ukraine since last week, the Defense Department said. Russia is striking homes, schools, hospitals and other civilian targets, officials said.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent oil prices higher. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting that crude oil prices will remain high enough to drive up U.S. crude oil production to record levels in 2023.
“A hundred-dollar a barrel of oil is great for Alaska’s coffers, but it is bad for the people of this state and America because of prices at the pump,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a television interview. “We should push renewables and we should push oil and gas.”
The U.S. has so far avoided sanctioning Russian energy supplies. Russia is a major supplier of oil and gas to Europe.
Russia also supplies oil and gas to the U.S., though Canada is the largest importer. Russian imports of crude oil and petroleum products to the U.S. rose by 25% from 2020 to 2021, in a year-over-year comparison from January-November, according to figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Dunleavy said that Alaska is ready to increase oil and gas production if the Biden administration allows for it.
“We have billions of barrels of oil still in the ground. We’ve got about 126 trillion cubic feet of gas that we can deliver to our friends in Asia as well as the West Coast,” Dunleavy said in a media interview this week. “So we’re prepared and ready to do our part if this administration allows us to.”
Dunleavy said that oil production in Alaska and across the U.S. is cleaner and meets higher environmental standards than oil produced in Russia.
“Although America is the energy giant, we still import oil from Russia, which makes no sense to us in Alaska,” Dunleavy said.
“The worry by environmentalists is that if you drill in Arctic Alaska you are going to spoil it. Do people think that if the Russians drill in Arctic Russia it will be cleaner? That is simply not true,” Dunleavy said.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) has joined several senators urging President Joe Biden to sanction Russia’s oil and gas exports to the U.S. and loosen restrictions on oil and gas drilling on federal lands, including in Alaska.
“We have seen a spike in American imports of Russian energy during your administration. We would replace such imports, which only empower Putin, with increased production of American energy for our citizens,” according to a letter signed by Sullivan, along with more than other 20 U.S. senators, including from Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky and other energy states.
The senators asked the administration to increase American liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to U.S. allies and partners in Europe “who are being blackmailed and are trapped by the whims of tyrant Vladimir Putin.”