Shoppers don’t need to take the day off on Monday.
Memorial Day is a major holiday and the unofficial start of summer. It’s also a big shopping day.
In Fairbanks, the University of Alaska and government offices including City Hall will be closed, as Americans commemorate the holiday. Most banks are closed, too.
But big box retailers will be open, except for Costco, which will be closed to give employees the day off.
Safeway, Fred Meyer, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Starbucks and McDonald's will be open for business, along with many other chain stores.
Some are using the holiday to host special sales. Check with the retailer.
Walgreens will be open, but its pharmacy will be closed.
Expect stores to have regular business hours.
But that could be subject to change, so you may want to call ahead.
