Today kicks off a handful of political forums in the run-up to the Oct. 5 local elections.
A variety of organizations are hosting the forums with a focus on races for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, the Fairbanks City Council, borough mayor, North Pole mayor and the Board of Education. Most are free to attend. One forum is being held exclusively online.
Today at noon, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for the six candidates running for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly seats A, F and G. The location of the forum is Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road. Spectators are asked to pay $5 to watch. Lunch is being served for an additional fee.
Questions for the candidates will touch on the economy, taxes, the borough budget and local housing needs. A recording of the forum will be posted on the chamber’s YouTube channel later in the week.
Also today at 5:30 p.m. is the 3rd Annual Fairbanks Nonpartisan Municipal Climate, Jobs, & Justice Candidate Forum, being held virtually. A link will be posted on the Climate Jobs and Justice Candidate Forum Facebook page. A recording of the forum will be available on the page following the live event.
This forum will involve candidates for Borough Assembly, Fairbanks City Council, Board of Education and borough mayor. Questions will address climate change, labor relations, and social and racial equity. Multiple organizations are listed on a news release as hosts, including The Alaska Center Education Fund, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates-Alaska, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Native Movement, UAF Nanook Diversity and Action Center, Alaska Public Interest Research Group, UAF Climate Scholars and the Greater Fairbanks NAACP Chapter 1001.
On Sept. 7, the Interior Taxpayers Association is hosting its annual local candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. at University Baptist Church, 1197 University Ave.
This free forum is for candidates for Borough Assembly, borough mayor and City Council. Questions come from the audience, and common themes are the tax cap and municipal budgets. The ITA is a nonprofit member-based organization that promotes low taxes.
On Sept. 15, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum featuring the three candidates for borough mayor. The event starts at noon, and other details are similar to the Borough Assembly candidate forum but the location is to be determined, according to the Chamber website.
On Sept. 24, the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley is partnering with news organizations to host a free candidate forum in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers at 7 p.m.
The races involved are for Borough Assembly, borough mayor, North Pole mayor, Fairbanks City Council and the Board of Education. Questions will be based on current events and local issues.