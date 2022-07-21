The Fairbanks City Council will consider whether to put two propositions on the October municipal ballot. One of them would ask voters to modify the tax cap and remove a fixed residential property “maximum base rate” of 4.9 mill.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who sponsors the tax cap adjustment, said the difficulty will be explaining how the tax cap formula is calculated.
The overall 1989 tax cap is simple. The city cannot collect more property or sales tax than the previous year, except to adjust for inflation rate, new building construction, payments of voter-approved bonds and other limitations.
“When you compute the tax cap, you first take a look at last year,” Cleworth said.
The mill rate goes up or down each year based upon how much other taxes bring in and on property assessment values.
Higher property assessment values forced the mill rate lower, while lower property rates meant the city increased its mill rate to compensate and capture all the revenue that was permissible.
Under the original 1989 tax cap, the city would set a mill rate based on that remaining 60 cents.
At the city level, the mill rate remained relatively stable from 1990 to 2007 while accounting for inflation and other needs. It ranged from 4.310 mills in 1990 to 6.594 mills in 2007. The city’s mill rate was then calculated into the Borough’s mill rate.
In 2007, voters approved a maximum fixed base rate of 4.9 mills, meaning the city couldn’t raise its property tax rate beyond that. In short, Cleworth said the city can’t catch up with inflation.
That means if property rates plummet drastically — beyond what a 4.9 property mill rate can bring in — it creates a potential gap in revenue.
The city must either find new ways to generate revenue, as it’s done in the past, or make budget cuts, which can impact services.
Cleworth said the city has tried to make up for it over the years, including implementing a business license tax and a marijuana excise tax, which is outside the tax cap.
He said the biggest concern for the city would be the inability to adjust the mill rate upward if property values fell dramatically, a challenge so far avoided.
The overall maximum increase is capped by the prior year’s Anchorage Consumer Price Index rating and reduced by sales excise tax collections, such as tobacco and alcohol taxes.
Exclusions to the base mill rate remain, such as new construction, payments on voter-approved bonds and funding of judgements, among others.
This year’s mill rate was set at 5.754, which includes the fixed 4.9 mill rate, plus any exclusions.
Property and excise taxes accounted for 60% of the city’s 2022 budget, the rest being covered by service charges, license and permit fees, and other funding.
Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell presented an example at Tuesday’s finance committee, using potential 2023 real property assessment data.
Against a total assessed property value of $3.01 billion, the city could collect $17.34 million in property tax revenue with an adjusted 5.754 mill rate.
Removing the fixed rate means the city could compensate for inflation and increase the adjusted rate to 6.233 mills, collecting $18.7 million.
“Mill,” deriving from the Latin word for “thousandth,” refers in the case of taxes to one thousandth of a dollar, and a mill rate is used to determine tax payable relative to a property’s assessed value. So, for instance, a mill rate of 5 mills would correspond to $5 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.