Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks City Council will consider whether to put two propositions on the October municipal ballot. One of them would ask voters to modify the tax cap and remove a fixed residential property “maximum base rate” of 4.9 mill.

Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who sponsors the tax cap adjustment, said the difficulty will be explaining how the tax cap formula is calculated.

