The derelict Polaris Building will come down — it’s just a matter of doing it safely and how much it will cost, according to members of the volunteer Polaris Working Group.
The group provided an in-depth update to the Fairbanks City Council during a Monday night session, highlighting the work and planning involved in tearing down the 55-year-old high-rise that dominates downtown’s skyline.
The city will receive $10 million in Congressional allocation funding after the passage of a massive omnibus bill in March. It just needs to determine how and when it will be allocated by the federal government, according to Chief of Staff Michael Sanders.
“We can’t start spending funds until we know all the strings attached to the funding,” Sanders said. “If we spent funds now, we couldn’t allocate it toward the $10 million we are getting.”
Chemical concerns
NORTECH, an environmental assessment firm, discovered the building was contaminated with PCBs (or polychlorinated biphenyls), a potentially carcinogenic material that’s impossible to dispose of in Alaska. And that’s on top of the other chemicals — asbestos, green and black mold and possible lead paint — found in the building during a 2017 survey.
City Environmental Manager Andrew Ackerman and NORTECH engineer Peter Beardsley said a 2017 environmental study of the building didn’t test for PCBs because it wasn’t included in the scope of work.
Ackerman said a grant from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation allowed Nortech to successfully locate all possible contaminants, remove some “universal waste” such as ballast and secure the building. The presence of PCBs will elevate the cost to demolish the building, however.
Beardsley and Ackerman said most of the debris will need to be shipped to the Lower 48. PCBs-contaminated can only be disposed of in a specific type of landfill — and current DEC policy doesn’t allow for it. The nearest landfills would either be Oregon or Idaho.
“It’s several million dollars and that was not included in the $10 million,” Beardsley said.
Beardsley estimated shipping could cost $600 per ton. Debris weight could be 7,000 to 9,000, he said.
Removing the PCBs would be too labor-intensive — strip all the paint and some of the concrete — before it could be considered safe to dispose of in Fairbanks.
Bringing down the building
City Engineer Robert Pristash and working group member Charles “C.B.” Bettisworth, founder of Bettisworth North, said the building demolition requires careful planning.
“It should be looked at as deconstruction, not demolition,” Pristash said
Bettisworth added the ground floor openings lack lateral support “that would cause the entire building to collapse” if not taken down correctly.
“It would be terrible because the courthouse and surrounding buildings would be at risk,” Bettisworth said.
City staff recommended keeping NORTECH and PDC Engineers on to help write the request for proposal prior to bid since they have experience with the building.
Bettisworth said the city can issue the bids in a number of ways, including a “design-bid-build” which provides a hard dollar amount and would put liability on the contractor for any unforeseen issues; it could also fast-track demolition. Another way would be a general contractor/construction manager solution, pre-qualifying contractors who already know what they do. Bettisworth said the general contractor method would work best; the city knows the contractor it selects and would work closely with all parties.
“I don’t think we want to fast-track this, all we care about is getting the building down at this point,” Bettisworth said. He added regardless, the city should start planning soon.
Mayor Jim Matherly agreed the best way forward “is to have the best team in place to follow it all the way through.”
Optimistic outlook
Council member Jerry Cleworth inquired about the disposal options, and whether there were workarounds.
“I’m wondering if there could be an appeal to DEC … the cost of shipping concrete to the Lower 48 is so absurd that maybe even they could acknowledge that and do something else here,” Cleworth said.
David Pruhs, the working group chair, remains optimistic about both the cost and potential solutions. The initial estimate — before PCBs were a concern — was $8 million, but the working group built in a 20% buffer totaling $10 million.
He added the final demolition cost depends on who bids. It could be lower than $10 million, or it could be higher.
“If it’s more, don’t fear that, we’ll go get more money,” Pruhs said.
Long-term, he said, DEC may look at adjusting its policies and create a space to dispose of PCB-contaminated debris. At best, it would be four years down the road — two years for the process and another two to locate land.
Pruhs said the working group advised collecting all Polaris Building reports and assessments in one package so potential contractors have everything at their fingertips prior to submitting a bid.
“Look at where we are now,” Pruhs said. “Four years ago, we bought the building. Two years ago, in Covid, we wondered how we could do this. A year ago I had a great meeting with Senator Murkowski. Three months ago, we got appropriated funding.”
Two years from now, he said, “we will have this building down.” The next challenge, he said, will to decide what goes into the vacant space.