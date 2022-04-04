In February, Jim Hadlock became the first Interior Alaskan to run 10 Susitna 100 races. Crossing the line of his 10th race was the culmination of a decades-long goal. Despite dedicating years of his life to training, Hadlock — a tutor at Midnight Sun Elementary — does not describe himself as a runner. And, with this goal now behind him, the extremely driven Hadlock has no plans to slow down and has his sights set on an even longer race.
“It’s been a 17 year quest to get here,” he said. The Susitna 100 is a multisport (run, ski or bike) race held on snowmachine trails in the Susitna Valley north of Anchorage, and has been a large part of Hadlock’s life for the better part of two decades. “When I’m not training, I’m thinking about the race,” Hadlock explained.
His training this year was complicated with a calf injury and adjusting to a new work schedule, so going into the 2022 Susitna 100, Hadlock was worried because he lacked the miles he typically has under his belt. But on race day he was feeling good, and the course was flat and straight, which made for quick times. Hadlock, 61, crossed the line this year in 32:36, his fastest time ever. He also met his smaller goal of finishing during the day time. Now, he is already looking ahead.
That Hadlock has other plans in mind is perhaps unsurprising considering that he initially signed up for the Susitna 100 because he needed a challenge after climbing Denali. “I don’t moderate very well,” Hadlock laughed. “I just push everything to the extreme.”
Originally from Pennsylvania, Hadlock moved to Alaska after the Air Force stationed him at Eielson Air Force Base. After retiring, he decided to stay in the area. Hadlock began working as a school bus driver, a job he held for over two decades.
Hadlock has a diverse athletic background that ranges from bodybuilding to mountain climbing. His first competitive sport was bodybuilding, which he did for years before switching to powerlifting. Hadlock enjoyed powerlifting, but eventually decided it was time for a change.
Naturally, he took up mountain climbing. To train, he started running — including doing the Equinox Marathon — and completing triathlons. “The running was just a means to an end for Denali,” Hadlock said. But after Denali, Hadlock wanted a new goal. “I needed something to move on to,” he explained.
It was never about running — Hadlock described himself as “not a big runner” —but he does like a challenge. He learned about the Susitna 100 in a magazine and was intrigued. “It kind of caught my attention,” Hadlock said, because after running the Equinox he wanted to see what else he could do with running.
The Susitna 100 also includes a 50-kilometer race (the Little Su 50k), and Hadlock started out running this roughly 30-mile race. He did the Little Su for three years before attempting his first 100-miler.
During his first race, Hadlock brought up the rear. He took nearly two days to complete the course, in part because his sled was extremely heavy. “I had no concept of how to prepare for 100-miles,” Hadlock admitted. After his first race, he wanted to see if he could go any faster. Over the years, he cut hours off of his time in part because he figured out how much gear to carry. “You just have to set your goals and just prepare for it,” he said of the race.
Hadlock mentally prepares for 100-miles of running by adopting a stoic approach. “I just have to get my mind wrapped around that I’m going to be tired and I’m going to be out there a long time,” Hadlock said.
At first it was about the athletic pursuit, but now Hadlock continues to race for the community. “It’s kind of like a family reunion for knotheads,” Hadlock joked. “That’s what I like, is the stories and the camaraderie,” he said.
Racing provides a chance to celebrate a winter of difficult and time consuming work, most of which is done alone. “You run 1,000 miles to train for a 100 mile race,” he explained. While Hadlock described his weekly mileage (which peaks out 65 miles a week) as “pretty pedestrian” in comparison to the top athletes, this comes out to about 120 hours a week. This is not including time spent in the gym or biking.
Balancing the time commitment of training with a full time job can be difficult. As a bus driver, Hadlock would utilize the long period of downtime between taking kids to school and taking them home to go to the gym, and then would run after work.
To keep up with training while injured this winter, Hadlock spent more time — as in several hours a day — in the gym. Additionally, he also had to work around his 9-to-5 work schedule. “I’d go in [to the gym] at midnight,” he said, “because I knew I’d be on the machine for four hours” and he didn’t want to interfere with other people’s workouts. After completing his training, Hadlock would start the work day.
Hadlock does not mind the solidarity of the sport; he said that he loves the Fairbanks region for its remoteness. “I can run for days up here and not see another person,” Hadlock explained. He has a cabin on the Salcha River, and enjoys training from there because he likes being out in nature.
With his 10th Susitna 100 behind him, Hadlock wants to shift gears again. The first step is to take a step back. “It’s been such a big commitment for so many years,” he explained. The Susitna remains in his future plans, albeit in different capacities. For example, he wants to volunteer at an aid station to give back to the race.
Next year, Hadlock wants to bike the Little Su 50k to try out fat biking. He also would like to eventually attempt the White Mountains 100. Hadlock’s long-term goal is to run the roughly 1,000 mile Iditarod Trail Invitational.