Model UN

Courtesy WVHS/Model U.N.

From left, West Valley High School students Tierra Kazenoff, Adysen Kot, Rylee DeVaughn and Emma Ackerman attend the national conference at Harvard as part of the school’s Model U.N. club.

 Courtesy WVHS/Model U.N.

West Valley’s Model United Nations club recently returned from a trip to Boston where members participated in Harvard’s annual conference — a four-day simulation of international relations.

“The students that are connected to the club are so dedicated and they really see value in everything that they’re doing. Like yes, it is a model UN, however, they gain an insight into the world that’s not gained any other way,” club adviser Heather Damario said.

