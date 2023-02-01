West Valley’s Model United Nations club recently returned from a trip to Boston where members participated in Harvard’s annual conference — a four-day simulation of international relations.
“The students that are connected to the club are so dedicated and they really see value in everything that they’re doing. Like yes, it is a model UN, however, they gain an insight into the world that’s not gained any other way,” club adviser Heather Damario said.
Model UN is a simulation of the United Nations in which students assume the role of world leaders and work to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues. West Valley students focused on issues such as the international drug trade, blood diamonds, nuclear bombs, colonization of space, and more.
“Model UN unites teenagers from different places, cultures and beliefs all through one cause that impacts everyone. It gives teenagers a new and more diverse view on the world as you meet so many different people with varying ideas,” student Rylee DeVaughn said.
Students spent a total of 19 hours in committee debating, collaborating and drafting resolutions. They voted, made motions, formed alliances and more to get the feel of global politics.
“I honestly think that coming up with creative solutions is one of the best things students do,” Damario said. “The ones that have been enacted by the people in power have not been successful, but students come up with different ways to solve problems and I think it’s just because they’re younger and see the world differently.”
Students worked with delegates from countries including Tunisia, Brazil, Italy, Kenya and others. They gain a plethora of applicable skills, including cooperation, how and when to compromise, extemporaneous public speaking and knowledge of foreign policy.
“Often times students have a single story of a place or of a group of people, but being part of Model UN, I think students really get to see how dynamic places are, like in terms of their culture, their politics, their economics; and you can bring that into a discussion and try to solve problems,” Damario said.
Along with attending the conference, students had the opportunity to tour Boston and visit historical sites such as the Boston Tea Party Museum, Faneuil Hall and the Freedom Trail. They also saw the Broadway hit “Hamilton” performed live.
When they aren’t traveling and debating current events, the club is an active participant in the Fairbanks community. They host a Halloween carnival every October and a school talent show in the spring. They also put on their ABC MUN conference in which any middle or high school student who is interested in Model UN and has never done it before can try it out in a low impact, supportive environment.
“Model UN its unique to West Valley because a lot of our community is built around it,” club officer Owen Merrill said. “We have such a strong base of people who are interested in the club, and such a strong connection to the community that we bring people in year after year after year.”
Model UN at West Valley began in 2015 and has grown continuously since. The club travels to Anchorage every year for the state conference hosted by the University of Alaska Anchorage as well as out of state to an international conference, this year being at Harvard. In the past, the club has attended conferences at Yale, Boston University, Georgetown and the National Model UN conference in New York.
