Get ready to rock, Fairbanks. Students at West Valley High School will perform their annual airband competition for families, friends and community members Friday night at the school.
The contest between freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes is a longtime tradition at the school as well as a fundraiser for student council. No one can remember exactly when it started.
“Decades,” guessed one staff member.
“Some time in the 1980s,” replied another.
It is a tradition eagerly anticipated every year and taken seriously at the school, which arranges time for students to rehearse leading up to the big show. Students work together to choose class themes and songs.
Rehearsals are in the final stages this week. Each class will perform in front of the entire West Valley student body Friday morning. That is when they’ll be judged.
Each class chooses two judges. The combined group of judges selects a winning class based on their performances. Judges base their decisions on each group’s choreography, transitions between segments, excitement on stage and how much they enthrall audience members.
The results are announced publicly after the performance Friday night.
At an airband competition, groups on stage perform songs without using real instruments or voices. The soundtrack plays in the background and performers dance and lip-sync the lyrics. The performance can’t be more than eight minutes long.
“Airband is a time the entire school can come together and just goof off,” said senior class president Jacob Rozell. “You’ll see some really dedicated performances because people love it. But at heart, it’s just kids having fun. It’s kind of about the entire school having fun.”
Heidi Sauer is president of the freshman class. This is her first year involved with airband.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said.
Members of her class all got together and brainstormed ideas for their performance. Once they agreed on the theme and songs, they collaborated on dance moves. In 2011, the freshman class won the competition.
“It’s a really large deal,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
There is much secrecy around what each class has chosen to perform, and I can’t share those secrets here. I was able to sit in on a rehearsal of the junior class and can relay that it was super entertaining, energetic and filled with some surprises.
A few photos are included here, thanks to parents who granted permission for students photos to be published. These photos really do help tell the story of what audience members can expect.
The show is a fundraiser for the student council, to support student body activities. This year a small percentage of the proceeds will go to the winning class, as well.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. The show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the West Valley High School Performing Arts Center.
