The Alaska Department of Transportation continues work on the Wendell Avenue Bridge, which is slightly behind schedule due to delays in the supply chain. The bridge construction is pictured here on Sept. 15, 2021.
Fairbanksans celebrated the long-awaited reopening of the University Avenue Bridge last week, but will have to wait more than another month for the Wendell Avenue Bridge to reopen.
The bridge will likely reopen in early December, according to Department of Transportation Spokesperson Caitlin Frye. Frye explained that the Wendell Avenue Bridge project is behind schedule due to “manufacturing problems for a few essential items.” The Covid-19 pandemic is causing delays in the manufacturing chain, which are slowing progress on the Wendell Bridge project.
For example, Frye said, the bridge currently has a temporary railing because the bridge rail has not arrived due to manufacturing delays.
The east side of the bridge is now open to pedestrians, although the west side will remain closed for the duration of the winter. The bridge has been closed since September 2020.
The Wendell Avenue Bridge project — the bulk of which involves replacing the bridge — began during the summer 2020.
According to the project description on the DOT website, the goal of the work is to improve safety and service of the Wendell Avenue Bridge. The previous bridge was built in 1953 and needed “extensive structural repairs” as well as wider sidewalks for pedestrians. The cost of updating and retrofitting the bridge was essentially equivalent to replacing it, according to DOT.
The bridge was initially slated to open around the same time as the University Avenue Bridge in mid-October, but this timeline was stymied by the Covid-19 pandemic.