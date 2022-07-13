Too often, Gina Kalloch bumps into people who have lived in Fairbanks for a long time but have never seen the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, which begin today at 10 a.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
While the competition is for Alaska Natives, the displays of athleticism, the culture, the food, the music, the arts and the crafts are for everyone, Kalloch said.
“I meet people all of the time,” said the chairwoman of the WEIO board of governors, “born and raised in Fairbanks and have never been to WEIO. We just want to stress that everyone is welcome to come and be in the audience.”
Roughly 80 athletes, most from across Alaska, will spar in more than 20 events, such as the blanket toss or the fish cutting contest, spread over four days.
Admittance is free until 6 p.m. when tickets cost $10-$15. Alaska Native arts and crafts will be for sale in the Big Dipper’s mezzanine. The games also showcase Native music, dancing and regalia.
The first competitive event, the toe kick, is scheduled for 11 a.m. today with opening ceremonies planned for 6 p.m.
“We run on Indian time here so we are always running a little late,” said Amber Applebee, a WEIO governor.
Alaska Native veterans will lead the opening ceremonies, which will also feature the group Arctic Foxes, who will sing “Alaska’s Flag.” A parade of athletes accompanied by dancers, representing multiple tribes, will follow. A seal oil lamp will be lighted each night of the games.
Athletes are ages 12 and up, including elders.
“You’ll find that on the seal skinning, it’s mainly elders,” Applebee said. “Elder women do the seal skinning. Traditionally, the men would go out and hunt and the women would process all of it.”
Officials are looking for volunteers to help with the Four Man Carry, in which one man must carry four other men. The winner carries the four men the farthest. Needed are men weighing about 150 pounds to volunteer to be carried.
“The shorter, the better,” Kalloch said.
Volunteers are asked to report to the Big Dipper at 1 p.m. today when the Four Man Carry qualifier is scheduled.
“It helps if they are athletic because they are going to have to hold on,” Kalloch said.
Selected volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and free admittance to all of the WEIO events.
The Native baby regalia contest is scheduled for noon Thursday followed by a baby regalia parade at 6 p.m.
Also planned is the coronation of the 2022 Miss WEIO, which is Friday night. Two contestants, one from Kotzebue and one from Utqiagvik, are vying for the crown this year, according to Marjorie Tahbone, the former Miss WEIO who is organizing the contest. The winner will impress judges with her talent, interview skills and public speaking ability.
Another popular event is the greased pole walk in which barefoot contestants try to walk across a horizontal greased log. The event is scheduled on Thursday. A maktak or whale blubber eating contest is later at 7:30 p.m.
One of the last games on Saturday night is the knuckle hop, a grueling competition in which the player takes a pushup position with his hands in fists so that all upper body weight is placed on the knuckles. The winner hops forward as far as possible while staying in position.
WEIO was established in 1961 and is traditionally held in Fairbanks.