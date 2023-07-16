The 62nd annual World Eskimo-Indian Olympics closed Saturday with a bevy of events and its traditional send-off of athletes following four days of fetes of endurance, strength and skill.
WEIO finalists competed in the bench reach and arm pull, Canadian-style one foot high kick, men’s blanket toss, ear weight and knuckle hop.
Between events, the Pavva Inupiaq Dance Group performed a number of traditional dances. Athletes and dancers paraded across the Big Dipper Ice Arena in grand style and dance groups performed in between competitions.
Nicole Johnson, Saturday’s co-announcer and WEIO board of governors member, said 181 athletes performed in this year’s games.
“We had a record amount participate in this year,” Johnson said.
“There were some athletes who had not participated in some years and it’s great to see them return with renewed energy and fresh enthusiasm.”
In the one foot high kick, athletes approach the ball hopping from one foot, jump and kick the balll with the same foot and land while maintaining balance.
For the Women’s One Foot High Kick, Alice Johnston of Palmer earned first place by kicking the the ball at 91 inches. Daisy Vanblarcom of Wasilla earned second place with an 82-inch kick and Amber Vasca of Fairbanks earned third place with a 78-inch high kick.
In the men’s high kick, Colton Paul of Kipnuck kicked in at first place at 112 inches, followed by Parker Kenick of Nome, who kicked at 108 inches. Bernard Clark of Wasila earned third place medal with 104 inches.
A large group of volunteers gathered around and began tossing finalists toward the Big Dipper’s ceiling in the men’s blanket toss competition. The blanket toss traditionally was designed to have fun after a successful whaling season.
The finalists each put their own flair when being tossed, from flips to somersaults. Judges base their results on balance, height and style with all around form and grace deciding the winner.
Nick Hanson of Unalakleet earned first place medal. Second place medal winner was Matthew Quinto of Juneau and Wasilla’s Forest Strick earned third place.
In a test of endurance, Frank M. Lane of Kotzebue endured a hefty weight on his ear by rounding a loop for a total of 1,203 feet and 6.5 inches, winning the first place medal in the ear weight competition.
Frank L. Lane of Anchorage traveled 543 feet and 9.75 inches while Leroy Shangin came in third by traveling 345 feet flat.
The ear weight competition is derived from an endurance of frost bite pain. Competitors loop twine around an ear and lift a pack of weight straight up and attempt to walk as far as possible from the start line until the weight drops.
