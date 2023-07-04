Nearly 250 years ago, the United States declared independence from Great Britain. Thousands of people gathered across the Fairbanks North Star Borough Tuesday to celebrate the momentous occasion.
At Pioneer Park, kids and adults fought to see who had the strongest stomach in the Bug Eating Contest. In what looked like an episode of “Fear Factor,” contestants ate their way through four rounds of larger and larger insects.
The first two rounds consisted of ants and crickets. Competitors employed different strategies; some opted to put them all back at once and swallowed them whole while. Others took a more refined approach of fingering each bug individually and savoring each bite.
By the end of the second round, several contestants had dropped out.
The third round featured dried worms, which one contestant said reminded him of the last few crumbs at the bottom of a bag of chips.
For the finale, it was a whole scorpion, stinger and all. The six remaining contestants were able to scarf down the arachnids with no problem, making them all winners.
"Tastes like salt and vinegar," one contestant said.
Also at pioneer park was the Watermelon Eating Contest, where siblings Jedidiah and Goldie Szklarz took the gold. Each of them finished around a pound of watermelon in under four minutes.
In North Pole, hundreds more people gathered to see Christmas in July as Santa Claus led a parade downtown.
In Ester, residents converged on Ester Community Park for a parade and pig roast.
