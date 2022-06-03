The Chena River is going down after getting within two feet of flood stage over the weekend.
A hydrologist with the National Weather Service said the river that runs through Fairbanks will probably continue to run high all summer, depending on rainfall.
“I think that this is going to be a year for people to be very vigilant on this river,” Hydrologist Karen Endres said.
Boaters and floaters have been taking to the Chena River in recent weeks with temperatures getting into the 70s.
A message on the river forecasting website states that even though most rivers in Alaska are open, “it is still possible for runs of ice and debris to move through as headwaters upstream breakup. Please use caution at all times when attempting to navigate rivers.”
As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Chena River at Chena Lake Recreation Area was measured at 21.1 feet, according to the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center.
Flood stage is 24.5 feet. The river forecast center is predicting water levels to drop down to 19 feet by Monday.
On Saturday, the Chena River peaked at about 22.5 feet.
The last time the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used the Moose Creek Dam to regulate the flow of the Chena River was on May 11, 2020, after rapid snowmelt had caused rivers to swell. The dam regulated the river to ensure flows did not exceed 12,000 cubic feet per second in downtown Fairbanks.
The devastating 1967 flood in Fairbanks spurred the Army Corps of Engineers to build the Chena River Flood Control Project.
Endres said the Chena River was “fairly low” last year. While it’s high this year, it’s not as high as in 2020, she said.
The hydrologist added that snow is still melting high in the hills.