Possible flooding in southeast Interior Alaska could occur this week, according to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service Fairbanks Office.
Flooding will be possible along low-lying areas of the Tanana River and could impact the Rosie Creek subdivision just west of Fairbanks and the area around Tetlin Road near Tok. The Sunday afternoon weather statement also advised travelers and residents to prepare accordingly.
"This is due to hot temperatures causing significant high elevation snow melt in the Alaska Range," NWS stated.
Periodic rain showers that started Sunday in the Interior's southeast are also impacting potential flood conditions, with up to 1.5 inches falling in the Alaska Range.
Craig Eckert, a NWS observation program leader, said the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center is reporting the area at near-action stage.
"It's more of a high water thing and is not reaching action stage, or even minor flooding stages," Eckert said. "It's an advisory to keep an eye on the River Forecast Center notices."
A particular emphasis was placed on Rosie Creek and Tetlin because some areas of the Tanana can be "weak and low."
"That road into Tetlin, the water goes over the road and it spills into a big, flat swampy area," Eckert said.
Eckert said the Interior may see a shift in weather patterns as the month progresses.
Other rivers that could be impacted include the Chisana and Nabesna rivers, which meet at the mouth of the Tanana near Northway Junction. All three rivers are running near bank-full, according to the special weather statement.
"This rain will cause water to rise on all rivers in the southeast Interior," Eckert said. "We're looking to shift into a different weather pattern by the end of the week, and it's going to be a wetter pattern."
That includes heavy showers over the southeast Interior.
"There is already a bunch of thunderstorms, and the area did get a decent amount of rain," Eckert said.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reported Monday the wet weather had washed out a bridge at Richardson Highway Mile 233 at Bear Creek near Delta Junction.
"There was a lot of rain over there in that area," DOT spokesperson Kaitlin Williams said. "Right now they are working hard to re-open it."
By 2:41 p.m., the DOT had re-opened one lane and were guiding traffic with a pilot car.
The full washout occurred about 9 a.m. Monday. Prior to that, it was down to a single lane before DOT had to close it following the washout.
Eckert said the higher elevation snow typically sees a melt-off at or below 10,000 feet at this time of the year.
"Rain does melt snow fast and if you have rain a bunch of rain on the top of the mountains, that's going to take a lot of that snow out," he said.
Despite the forecasted increase in rain for the southeast Interior, Eckert said there's no risk of runoffs or mudslides "at this time."
"We've been dry for a while so the ground will to soak up some of the water," Eckert said.
To keep up to date on river levels, visit www.weather.gov/aprfc.