A Fairbanks judge issued a warrant after a man did not appear for his sentencing hearing Tuesday.
A jury found Shaun Pennington, 43, guilty of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault but not guilty of criminal mischief following a brief trial in December 2022.
After Pennington failed to appear at the hearing Tuesday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett issued a $50,000 arrest warrant.
Assistant Public Defender Erin Bartenstein represented Pennington, and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state.
Pennington’s girlfriend of a decade and mother to his three children testified that she and Pennington were arguing on March 28, 2020. He threw a tablet at her head, pinned her down in the bathroom and punched her on the left side of her face. She testified that her face was numb and in pain on March 29 and soon learned that she had a fracture in her left eye socket.
