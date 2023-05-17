In court

In court

Comstock

 Comstock

A Fairbanks judge issued a warrant after a man did not appear for his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

A jury found Shaun Pennington, 43, guilty of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault but not guilty of criminal mischief following a brief trial in December 2022.

