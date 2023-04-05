Mayor Bryce Ward

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward introduces his Fiscal Year 2023-2024 recommended budget Tuesday, April 4, 2023, during his annual State of the Borough address.

Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward provided a first look at his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 during the annual State of the Borough address Tuesday.

Ward’s budget proposes $188.48 million across the board. Of that budget, the recommended areawide budget is set at $150.68 million, which covers general government expenses, $1.42 million above the previous year.

