Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward provided a first look at his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 during the annual State of the Borough address Tuesday.
Ward’s budget proposes $188.48 million across the board. Of that budget, the recommended areawide budget is set at $150.68 million, which covers general government expenses, $1.42 million above the previous year.
Overall, the budget is about $16.5 million under the borough’s tax revenue cap and doesn’t include any additional services or new personnel.
“This is pretty significant considering we are looking at an 8.1% increase in inflation,” Ward said. “We did our best to keep that down under inflation for this year.”
Ward said his budget focuses on four primary goals: stability of borough services, streamlining government processes, continued promotion of development and construction and lower operating costs and continued effort to keep property taxes lower.
“We know that our community relies on many of the services we provide, whether it’s our education system, public transportation system or parks and recreation and libraries,” Ward said.
Promoting development and quality construction, he said, falls in line with the need for growth.
The housing development tax incentive approved by the assembly in 2022 has helped, he said. About 60 new housing units have either been constructed or are near completion, with more projects in the queue.
Personnel services will see a $2.8 million increase and a $264,450 increase in utility costs.
The budget proposes setting the property tax mill rate at 11.691 mills, or just over a half mill less than this year.
“This is one of the lesser ones we’ve seen in several decades,” Ward said. The lower mill rate reflects the increase in property value assessments.
Ward said the combination means the borough’s tax revenue will remain flat.
Ward said the borough’s overall debt service decreased from $12.1 million this year to $10.3 million for the upcoming budget year. Overall areawide borough debt will be $71.1 million by June 30 and would decrease to $63.7 million in the next fiscal year.
“It’s been a number of years since the borough has taken on new debt, so we continue to pay that down at a pretty good rate,” Ward said.
Education sees an increase
Ward noted that education “continues to be one of the biggest things we fund.”
Education takes up just over a third of Ward’s $150 million areawide budget. It includes $55.5 million for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s local contribution, about $3.44 million more than what was budgeted for this school year.
The additional funding offsets a state reduction due to an increase in borough property values, which influences the overall state funding formula.
“Even though there’s a $3.4 million increase doesn’t mean the school district gets any more education funding as part of that basic needs structure,” Ward said. “This is just our contribution ... in order to hold the district harmless to that adjustment.”
The amount remains below what the school district board of education asked for in its recommended budget.
The school board is asking for nearly $59 million to help reduce staff cuts and maintain elementary school pupil-teacher ratios.
Ward said it’s more than what’s included in his budget.
Ward’s budget also assumes the state will provide half the school bond debt reimbursement, or $3.2 million. A full entitlement would amount to $6.55 million.
However, Ward said it isn’t a reliable expectation given past trends. He noted at one time, then Gov. Bill Walker zeroed out or drastically cut the school bond debt reimbursement, leaving the borough to pay for $12 million in school bond debt.
The Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy reversed course for the current fiscal year by fully funding and providing a massive back payment. But Ward said reimbursement comes infrequently, so the borough places any surplus from the state into a designated account to “protect the tax base from wild swings.”
“We are trying to build a system isolated from what the Legislature does on a a year-to-year basis,” Ward said.
Other budget items
Borough departments will see adjustments as well. Among those departments, public works will receive $30 million, parks and recreation is budgeted for $10.5 million, library services at $6.58 million, emergency operations at $7.35 million, the borough attorney’s office at $1.5 million, community planning at $2.3 million and the assessor’s office at nearly $3 million. The mayor’s office is set to receive $2.1 million while the assembly operations covers $2.3 million.
About $6.4 million will be sent to the fund balance.
Ward said his budget proposes converting the borough’s Vehicle Equipment Fleet Fund — responsible for vehicle replacement — to a replacement reserve. Ward noted the increased vehicle prices and decline in available vehicles on the market have made it difficult to obtain new replacement vehicles.
The recommended budget contributes $12.5 million to the Capital Improvement Program and Maintenance Reserve (CIP), just over the 10% required by borough code. The CIP, now in its fifth year, serves as a way to fund capital projects and major maintenance.
Ward’s budget also includes a $200 increase for Emergency Medical Service transportation fees, bringing the cost to $1,300 per ambulance transport.
Ward said every $100 recovered by the borough generates about $50,000 in revenue, due in part to the low Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement rate.
“We need to generate the revenue to help pay for it,” Ward said.
Other borough fees will also be adjusted for cost recovery efforts, Ward said.
“Many of those fees have not been adjusted in years,” Ward said. “There’s a pretty wide range of fee adjustments this year.”
Ward highlighted some of the borough’s accomplishments and challenges as part of his address.
With the recommended budget released, the assembly will now start reviewing it beginning with an overview at Thursday’s finance committee and a series of meetings throughout April.
“This would be a good opportunity for the public to engage with the assembly,” Ward said. The assembly ultimately makes the final decision and approval on the budget.
The finance committee meets following the borough Board of Adjustment at 5:30 p.m.
For a full look at the budget, visit fnsb.gov/budget.
Challenges and accomplishments
Ward said the borough accomplished a lot in the past year and will continue to make strides with upcoming projects.
The CIP is in its fifth year and has funded about $80 million in projects and studies, several of which are still in the planning stages.
Wescott Pool and Noel Wien Library are set to close this summer for major renovations. Ward acknowledged the closures will provide service disruptions, but the improvements will extend both level of service and facility life.
The borough’s other accomplishments include continued popularity in wood stove swap out and oil-to-gas conversion programs. The borough is leveraging federal funds to provide partial reimbursement for upgrading home heating sources.
The borough Assembly also approved a premium pay for school district bus drivers last year as an incentive to retain or attract employees during a national driver shortage.
However, the borough faces several challenges, including continued difficulties recruiting, especially for MACS Transit drivers and for seasonal parks and recreation employees. Ward said the borough is conducting a class and compensation study to determine how it can better recruit for certain positions.
Other challenges include the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed partial disapproval of a state implementation plan (SIP) to address air pollution. North Pole and Fairbanks are in a nonattainment area with some of the worst wintertime particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in the nation since 2009.
The state’s submitted plan didn’t meet certain federal standards, causing the EPA to recommend a range of measures. The EPA expects to make a final decision by this fall.