For seven years, the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District and other entities have attempted to eradicate a pervasive invader, said Aditi Shenoy, the conservation district’s invasive species specialist.
For the past few years, conservation crews have treated Interior water bodies for elodea, an aquatic freshwater invasive species found in Alaska’s lakes and streams. The treatments have yielded mostly promising or successful results.
“So far we have applied treatment to every infestation in the Interior,” Shenoy said. Of 19 infected spots, three have been eradicated.
Shenoy provided an update to the Chena Riverfront Commission Tuesday, including efforts to mitigate the spread and upcoming plans in 2023.
Elodea was first detected in the Chena Slough in 2010 from a suspected aquarium dump. Elodea is a brittle plant prone to fragmentation, making it easy for it to float down waterways. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, elodea infestations can be expected to increase sedimentation, displace native vegetation, reduce biodiversity, degrade sensitive fish habitat, and interfere with safe river travel and floatplane operation.
“We suspect that to be ground zero for the Interior,” Shenoy said. “Shortly after that, it was found in Chena Lake not far from the slough.”
An isolated spot on the Chena River, near where the Tanana Chief sternwheeler is moored, has already been treated after divers rooted cleared out the weed.
A dense pocket of elodea was detected in the Totchacket Slough west of Nenana in 2014, Manley Hot Springs Slough and Birch Lake in 2018, and Beauty Pond. It was discovered in isolated quantities in Harding Lake dredge channels in 2020, along with Bathing Beauty Pond, in Chena Pond in 2021 and nine lakes around Eielson Air Force Base.
“It seems likely it was spread by fishing gear or people moving between these lakes, and many of them are too small for boats,” Shenoy said. “It seems like it’s being spread in the Interior by recreational activities along the road system.”
In contrast, the spread of elodea in Southcentral Alaska comes largely from float planes, Shenoy said.
Floatplanes and boats can still serve as a source of spreading, as can ice fishing.
“It can be incredibly easy to pull up on your equipment and transfer it to another lake,” Shenoy said. “So we try to put out as many public signs and brochures on how to identify elodea.”
A Harding Lake infestation in 2021 grew in 2022 to “a really really robust patch,” Shenoy said.
Eradication efforts include permit-approved application of an herbicide, which can take two to four years to complete. The conservation district also launches an outreach campaign to notify the public about the invasive species presence.
The biggest roadblock for treatment revolves around securing funding, but Shenoy said various nonprofits help with logistics to ensure treatment.
As of 2022 the Interior has 16 active elodea infestations and three infestations that have been eradicated.
Chena Slough, she said, still requires spot treating, while Chena Lake, Birch Lake and Bathing Beauty Pond are completely treated. Harding Lake, Manley Hot Springs and Chisholm Lake are being treated currently. Treatment for Chena Cove on Fort Wainwright and the nine lakes around Eielson began this year.
Despite the success, Shenoy said vigilance remains a constant tool.
“We’re pretty confident about the infestations we know about but there is definitely a need to continue surveying,” Shenoy said.
Every year, survey crews examine lakes and sloughs on the Chena and Tanana rivers. For 2023, survey crews will visit communities along the Yukon River to make sure elodea hasn’t spread.
Shenoy said another goal would involve launching a citizen’s science network in Fairbanks and other Interior communities, along with monitoring stations in high-use areas.
“The more eyes we have on the water looking for elodea, the more likely we can spot infestations,” Shenoy said.