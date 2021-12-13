Almost 20 borough commissions have at least one vacancy.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor’s office is taking applications for the Chena Riverfront Commission, the Sustainability Commission, the Trails Advisory Commission, the Animal Control Commission and the Carlson Center Advisory Board. Each have three vacancies. The Early Childhood Development Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission each have two openings.
Commissioners are appointed by elected leaders and serve without compensation.
“The Air Pollution Control Commission and the Salaries & Emoluments Commission are the two in dire need,” wrote Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer.
Borough residents are encouraged to apply for any commission that interests them, Livingston wrote.
“We are always glad to take applications year-round and keep them on file for a vacancy,” she said.
The borough has an Investment Advisory Committee. Appointees should have “substantial experience and expertise in the area of financial investment,” according to the commission website.
The Board of Ethics considers complaints made against public officials. The Chena Riverfront Commission promotes policy involving responsible development of riverfront property. The Historic Preservation Commission—the name speaks for itself. The Platting Board evaluates plans for subdividing raw land.
The borough also has commissions that meet about the Carlson Center, economic development, health and social services and senior citizens.
Most commissions make policy recommendations. A few make decisions impacting people’s lives, such as Planning Commission, which votes on land use requests. The Animal Control Commission conducts animal bite hearings as a quasi-judicial body.
Commissions meet multiple times a month, quarterly or a couple of times a year.
Commission application forms are available on the borough website at www.fnsb.gov/DocumentCenter/View/980/BoardsCommissions-Application-Form-PDF.