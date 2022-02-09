The Fairbanks North Star Borough is sharing details of a plan to expand the Chena Pump Transfer Site at an open house today.
The $1.3 million expansion would add 33,000 square feet to the site’s footprint, nearly doubling its size, according to a notice from the borough. The site its anticipated to be closed for up to eight weeks during construction sometime this summer. The open house is 6-8 p.m. today in the multi-purpose room at Woodriver Elementary School, 5000 Palo Verde Ave.
“Site work will include: new roll-off dumpster, new household hazardous waste shelter, replacing the existing re-use shelter, upgrading area lighting, upgrading the pad surface, and installing new fencing,” reads a borough notice announcing the open house.
About 2,600 residents who live near the site were mailed postcards informing them of the open house. Public works staff will be available to provide information, listen to concerns and answer questions.
The borough plans to refer residents who use the Chena Pump Transfer Site to use the Farmers Loop West or the Ester Transfer sites, according to the borough notice. The window of the construction period will be announced at a later date.
Comments on the project can be made by email to the project manager at Chad.Hosier@fnsb.gov or residents can call 907-459-1321. Public comment is being accepted until Friday.