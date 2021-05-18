Fairbanks residents can now host a mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic at their place of business, house of worship or upcoming community event. Getting a Covid shot can also go hand in hand with taking a stroll at Pioneer Park, enjoying a beer at HooDoo Brewing Company, attending a cocktail battle or while receiving a gift card.
To make vaccines more accessible, Fairbanks Public Health is inviting everyone who wants to host a clinic to fill out an electronic request, said Elizabeth Burton, frontier regional nurse manager at the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The requests started Thursday.
“I think we have done 26 large events in the Carlson Center, and like in other places in Alaska and actually Lower 48 as well, we started seeing the demand subsiding a little,” Burton said. “So we are working to find ways to make the vaccines accessible and bring it to where people are at. We want to continue eliminating the barriers for vaccinations for people who might not want to sit and look for appointments online.”
Applications for a mobile clinic have only two requirements: the host must provide at least one employee or volunteer to assist at the event and have commitments from at least 10 people who wish to be vaccinated.
“And if it’s a tiny office with less than 10 people, maybe they have another office across the hall or can invite their neighbors,” Burton said. “The minimum is 10 people because it does take a lot of time to plan a clinic and send out staff.”
Depending on the event, people can choose which vaccines they want to be distributed during the mobile clinic, Burton said. The Fairbanks Folk Festival and Midnight Sun Festival are some events that might host a mobile clinic.
The form is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/fbxmobileclinics. If you have any questions about the program or don’t have access to internet, you can call Fairbanks Public Health at 452-1776.
Other vaccination events
Overall, 44% of adult people in Fairbanks received at least one vaccine dose, almost 3,500 of them during May.
“We had a very good response. People go about their day, to the movies or to a grocery store, they see us, and it’s a pleasant surprise,” Burton said. “They say, ‘Oh, I can get my veggies and also get my Covid shot.’”
In the upcoming weeks, several places will host pop-up vaccination clinics, each of them having a person to answer vaccine questions.
• HooDoo Brewing Company, 1951 Fox Ave.
Fairbanks Cancer Center doctors will offer vaccines to beer lovers on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
• J.P. Jones Center, 2400 Rickert St.
Covid vaccines — as well as barbeque — will be available to anyone at the J.P. Jones Center parking lot on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who will get vaccinated can also receive a Holiday Station store gift card.
• Cocktail Battle between Goldie’s AK and Ursa Major Distilling, Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway
The Saturday event will offer vaccinations from 2-6 p.m. at Ester Community Park. Normally, tickets for the cocktail battle and music event cost $35 but for those who are getting vaccinated that day, the entry is free.
• Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way
A drive-thru clinic will take place 4-8 p.m. May 27 and will happen every Thursday through June.
The Interior health providers continue offering vaccines at regular clinics as well. To get an appointment, go to covidvax.alaska.gov.
The Pfizer vaccine — available for people 12 and older — is offered at the Carlson Center during Tuesday clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as at Walgreens. Moderna is available on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. at Chena Health, Fairbanks Cancer Care Physicians, Walmart, Denali Pharmacy, Costco, and Goldstar Longevity and Wellness. The following places offer a choice between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines: the Safeway pharmacy in North Pole which is open for walk-ins; both Fairbanks Safeway pharmacies; both Fred Meyer stores with appointments available at fredmyer.com.
Vaccinations for Alaska residents and workers who are traveling through Fairbanks International Airport are still being finalized with the goal to begin vaccinations this weekend, DHSS Communications Director Clinton Bennett wrote in an email to the News-Miner. Starting June 1, at every Alaska vaccination site, anyone in Alaska, including travelers, will be able to get a shot.
The state of the virus
The state health department announced the recent death of a 70-year old Fairbanks man and one death of a 50-year-old Fairbanks man identified through death certificate reviews. Ten more deaths happened over the past several months in other places in Alaska.
Over the weekend, 140 Alaskans contracted the virus, 14 of them in Fairbanks, four in North Pole, two in Delta Junction and three somewhere else in Fairbanks North Star Borough.
