The City of Fairbanks wants more public engagement and education on its budget process, so it’s launching an online simulator.
City staff provided the City Council with an overview at a work session last week.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said the new simulator will allow the public to explore how to balance a city budget based on the various revenues, operational and capital expenditures.
“It will be a very good tool for letting the public see what we are doing,” Sanders said. “This gives them the ability to give us a good deal of data on what they want.”
Sanders said he and Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell developed the concept after reading newsletters from respective municipal industries.
Within a few hours of receiving a demo of the program, the city had information for the adopted 2023 budget plugged in, which included at the time a sizable surplus.
“The citizens can go through, see that surplus and put money wherever they want, lower their taxes and increase services,” Sanders said. “At the end, when they hit the ‘submit’ button, that budget has to be balanced.”
Sanders said putting the simulator out with the 2023 budget information will be a good test run ahead of the 2024 budgeting process.
The city already provides detailed information on its current fiscal situation and past year budgets via its Open Finance platform at tinyurl.com/mr4vfmpu.
Mayor David Pruhs said awareness for both the city council and the public drives the point for the simulator.
“The more information we can give you and the more you know what we’re doing, the better decisions [the council] can make,” Pruhs said. “It makes it available for people to understand our budget.”
He added if a resident chose to remove $500,000 in property taxes, they will need to decide what services will be impacted.
The Fairbanks city council originally approved a $44.4 million operating budget for 2023, but has since been amended a handful of times.
“We’ll collect that data and we get the 2023 budget simulation and we can use it to help guide some of the mayor’s budget,” Sanders said. “If we see something like ‘hey, we want our taxes to go up’ — which I doubt will happen — it will give us a little bit of extra direction.”
He added in case an individual submits several different responses from one IP address, the city can adjust its data accordingly to avoid data being skewed.
Strategic planning tool
The tool also plays into a planned update on its 2018 strategic plan, which Sanders currently lacks the proper level of performance measurements. He added like nonprofits, the city’s strategic plan includes mission and vision statements and a few goals.
“I’m not saying we scrap our 2018 plan, but build around it using it as our base,” Sanders said.
Each department is going through a strengths, opportunities, threats and weaknesses process with input from city staff. The plan will include an updated assumptions and constraints section.
“These objectives are all designed to tie everything together with the 2018 plan to give the departments the ability to forward the plan,” Sanders said. “Right now, the city is a pretty reactionary business and it’s not necessarily the best way to do things.”
He added the staff will have input on the strategic plan.
“We want city employees to be brought in on the objectives,” Sander said. “It’s something that’s brought up regularly that employees feel like there’s not a plan.”
Councilmember June Rogers, who has been involved with several nonprofits over the years, agreed that most nonprofits have a simple, direct plan when dealing with strengths, opportunities, threats and weaknesses.
Rogers noted the important thing is that once feedback comes in that the city follows up on the process.
“There tends to be a propensity that once people get their stack of ideas, that’s the last they hear of it in one organization after another,” Rogers said. “We really have to roll up our sleeves and get to work on some things.”
Planning for 2024 budget
The 2024 budget simulator, Sanders said, will be different.
“It’s going to be the budget we are proposing, what are citizens’ thoughts and we will have set it up to have questions asked by the department,” Sanders said. “The goal is to have the public have a lot of say in this so that we can engage the public. We want the city to become less reactive and more proactive.
Sanders said the information from the 2024 simulator, along with the results of the updated strategic plan, will be provided to the council when it considers the mayoral budget later this year.
“You will have way more information and data than what you’ve ever had in years past,” Sanders said.