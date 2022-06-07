In 1913, a young Koyukon Athabascan made history as the first person to summit Denali, reaching out his hand to pull up the next person.
Come late July, a 13-foot-tall bronze statue of Walter Harper will immortalize his deed at 1 Doyon Place, the headquarters of Doyon, Limited, according to a news release from the Fairbanks Native Association and Walter Harper Project.
The statue commemorates the Alaska Native’s historic achievement of being the first person to summit Denali in 1913. The 20-year-old Koyukon Athabascan was part of a four-person climbing team.
“Not many people know of Walter and this great achievement,” said Mike Harper, a great-grandnephew, in the news release. “We are happy that he is going to be remembered this way. We hope the statue will encourage young Alaska with Walter’s remarkable story.”
The statute will depict Harper on the face of Denali with a pick ax in one hand and the other hand stretched out as if to help the next person up.
Bill Gordon, a member of the Walter Harper Project committee, said six interpretive panels and a bronze dog, will complete the statue.
The panels will tell Harper’s story, Denali’s history, the dog teams and the donors.
Another panel will be dedicated to the other 1913 ascent team members, Hudson Stuck, Harry Karstens, Robert Tatum, as well as Johnny Fredson, and Esaias George, two teen Athabascans who supplied the expedition.
The committee selected artist Gary Lee Price in 2021 to make the statue. His previous work includes the Circle of Peace at Denali Elementary School.
According to the news release, the statue will sit on a reinforced concrete platform covered with stone. The intent is to make Harper’s likeliness interactive “so that people may grab his outstretched hand.”
Following the successful summit, Walter continued his formal education Northfield Mount Hermon preparatory school in Massachusetts through 1916. He returned to Alaska that same year with Stuck, the original Denali expedition’s leader, to continue working toward college.
In September 1918, he married his wife Frances Wells in Fort Yukon. Harper was admitted to medical school in Philadelphia, where his new bride planned to join the Red Cross.
Their honeymoon was spent on the SS Princess Sophia in Oct. 23, 1918, from Skagway to Seattle with the intent to continue on to Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the couple died a day later along with 341 others after the ship sank after strong winds and snow ran them aground on Vanderbilt Reef near Juneau.