Gubernatorial candidate Bill Walker and his lieutenant governor running mate Heidi Drygas are placing a sharp focus on restoring what they see as a balance in state government.
The pair discussed their campaign and potential focus for the next four years should voters send them to Juneau after Tuesday’s election.
Walker and Drygas noted they have a bipartisan support base neither incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy or Democratic candidate Les Gara completely possess.
“We’re a unity ticket,” Walker said. “Heidi comes from just left of the middle and I come from the right of the middle, so we have a lot of broad support from both sides.”
He added he and Drygas are “just both lifelong Alaskans who want to get the job done and push the partisanship aside because that’s how you get things done.”
Drygas added it’s an indication that Alaskans want to be free of hyper partisanship from both sides and a return “to common sense decision making by people they think reflect their values.”
Walker served as governor before bowing out of the three-way 2018 governor’s race, with Dunleavy winning the election over Democrat Mark Begich.
Walker and Drygas agreed the constant legislative discussions about the Permanent Fund dividend “takes up too much oxygen in the room.”
“We’d address that on day one by pulling together some people, including legislators, some folks adamant about full dividends, full payback, and look at how to wrestle this beast to the ground,” Walker said. He said the best solution forward is to settle on something that’s fair, funded and protected.
“When this is said and done we will have a resolution that none of us will like but live with,” Walker said.
Walker added he’s willing to make the hard choices, such as when he vetoed Permanent Fund earnings from the dividend in 2016 to handle a $3.2 billion deficit. Alaskans only received a $1,000 dividend that year instead of a $2,100 check, but it saved state programs.
“We’ll take the hits and heat … that’s what I did [in 2016] when the Senate got it through but the House couldn’t … I made the cuts the legislature tried to pass but couldn’t,” Walker said. “We spend so much time arguing over it, and we’re closing schools.”
Drygas added the conversation could potentially address the dividend’s formula, which she said is 40 years old.
Energy
Energy and resource development play a huge part in Walker’s campaign.
Walker said he plans to take a multi-stage approach, looking at both short-term and long-term plans.
He’s passionate about “$2 energy” in Alaska and said it can be achieved by reducing the cost Alaska sells its oil to the three in-state refineries at Kenai, Valdez and the North Pole.
“We could sell oil at a low cost and insist on a pass-through to pass that low cost on to the customers,” Walker said. The state would lose some money, but long-term benefits companies, schools and residents.
A second solution, he said, involves importing gas to the Interior from the North Slope instead of from Cook Inlet. He also said he wants to “re-engage with the world market,” noting that Asia, specifically China and Japan, used to be the largest importers of Alaska natural gas.
He added he doesn’t want to send raw resources out of state for processing when it can be avoided.
He proposed increasing the amount the state collects on oil production to match natural gas and “get beyond that and have full alignment so we’re in control instead of fighting over who gets what.”
Proceeds the state can collect, he said, can then go into endowments for education and other programs.
“We need the face of education on the face of our natural resources,” Walker said.
Renewable energy and advanced nuclear projects also play a part in the long-term strategy.
“Renewable energy is the future, whether some people like it or not,” Drygas said. “We can do both, work toward renewable energy as a way to bring down energy costs, but we need to develop our resources. We are a resource rich state.”
Education
Education remains high on the Walker-Drygas agenda, with Drygas, a product of Fairbanks public education, noting her child will enter public education in the next year.
“We are both very concerned about it,” Drygas said. “Alaska is in major crisis mode right now … and it is because the state has perpetually underfunded education.”
Solutions, she said, should involve an efficient increase in the Base Student Allocation, which only saw a $30 bump as a condition of the Reads Act. Another solution, she said, could be a return to some form of defined-benefits retirement system in order to attract and retain teachers.
“The state retirement system is in absolute shambles,” Drygas said. “We’re losing teachers, we’re losing Troopers and we need to look at wages.”
She noted Dunleavy’s legal team has asked the Alaska Supreme Court to reexamine a September decision that established protections for the University of Alaska system. The court ruling protected a $400 million scholarship investment fund from being swept back into the general budget after every cycle.
Drygas said a reversal could “signal to students that this is not a state that invests in its universities.”
Other issues
Walker called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a potential benefit to Alaska’s future infrastructure needs, from roads to rail. It could potentially expand Alaska’s rail system and connect it to the Lower 48.
Walker acknowledged that expanding infrastructure projects needs a strong workforce, something Alaska suffers a shortage of at the moment.
One solution, he said, “is to grow our own” and push for expanded vocational and career technical programs “maybe as early as middle school.”
Walker and Drygas also took a hard stance against a constitutional convention, which voters will be asked whether to hold or not on Nov. 8. Their biggest concern was that it would open the Alaska constitution up to a lot of unknowns and outside interests, especially in light of unlimited campaign contributions.