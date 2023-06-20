Spectators wave at the start

Spectators wave and cheer on participants in the Yukon 800 as they depart Pike’s Landing Saturday morning. Wake ‘Em Up, captained by Kyle Malamute and crewed by Gary Folger and Patrick Captain, won the race in 13 hours and 22 minutes. Haley Lehman/News-Miner

 Haley Lehman

Three out of seven speedboats finished the 63rd Yukon 800 Marathon Sunday.

The speedboat race is described as the “longest, roughest and toughest” endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors started at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike’s Landing and headed west to Galena via the Chena River, Tanana River and Yukon River. The racers stopped for 25 minutes to refuel in Tanana and overnighted in Galena before racing back to Fairbanks beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

