NORTH POLE — Gleeful chaos ensued at Ticasuk Brown Elementary School’s gym Thursday night as young kids moved between tables, making whiskers and rhymes and fox puppets.
While first-grader Coral Cannizzaro, 6, was crafting a Fox in Socks puppet, her white beanie was filched from her head by a pair of red-dressed mischievous beings — Thing One and Thing Two. The pair tossed it back and forth as if to entice a game of keep away.
The moment reflected Ticasuk Brown’s annual Dr. Seuss Literacy Night, which promotes literacy via Read Across America Day and celebrates the birthday children’s book author and illustrator Theodor Geisel — Dr. Suess. The renowned author wrote books such as “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Cat in the Hat,” “The Lorax” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” among 60 other titles.
“It’s a strong Ticasuk Brown tradition,” said second grade teacher Nicole Krenzke, who coordinated the Dr. Seuss Night event. “We try to emphasize literacy, but we also have a little bit of a birthday party feel to it. Dr. Seuss had an amazing way of getting rhyming words — huge in early literacy — and just engaging kids with his books and nonsense characters.”
Volunteers dressed up like characters from the Dr. Suess books, with the Grinch slinking around the gym and Thing One and Thing Two, a pair of mischievous beings from “The Cat in the Hat” causing random acts of benign chaos. By the end of the night, the large group of families and students gathered in the library for an interactive reading session from second grade teacher Suzanne Gates.
Students and their families made different Dr. Seuss characters along with participating in reading and writing activities, a book giveaway of Dr. Seuss titles and a free book from the school library, and a photo prop area for fun snapshots.
“We have a Horton’s Clover event, where kids put a little pom-pom on a pipe cleaner to represent the ‘Who’ on their flower,” Krenzke said. “And then kids write down imaginative things about what the ‘Who’ would say to them.”
Other activities included a journal of the places they could go and seeing if pictures from “The Cat in the Hat” are possible or impossible.
“Literacy is a big deal for Ticasuk Brown,” Krenzke said. “We take it very seriously. Our days are built around reading in blocked times. Anything we can do to get families researching resources and kids reading is important.”
As a Title 1 school, Krenzke said Ticasuk Brown can utilize additional resources for literacy.
“We have teachers who utilize creative ways of meeting kids’ needs, providing literacy interventions and enrichments for students who need just a little bit more,” Krenzke said. “We try to get more books into kids’ hands, whether from the library or through book giveaways.”
