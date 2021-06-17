When Harry Young sued the Alaska Division of Elections for violating the Alaska Constitution, two things happened. The division changed course and a judge dismissed the lawsuit.
The 75-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran from Eagle River has an appeal before the Alaska Supreme Court. He wants the judicial branch to clarify that the executive branch must abide by the state constitution.
The Alaska Department of Law holds that the case is moot, Young lacks standing and is “litigating his personal dissatisfaction” with procedural decisions by the government, according to court filings.
Arguments were held on Wednesday at the Boney Courthouse in Anchorage and streamed online.
The case has to do with Ballot Measure 2, an initiative adopted by Alaska voters that will usher in open primary elections, ranked choice voting and more disclosure of who is financing campaigns. Young, who is active with the Republican party, opposes the changes in state election law.
Young’s case hinges on a clause in the Alaska Constitution outlining the process for citizens’ initiatives: “After certification of the application, a petition containing a summary of the subject matter shall be prepared by the lieutenant governor for circulation by the sponsors …”
In 2019, the Alaska Division of Elections agreed to provide signature booklets to the sponsors of Ballot Measure 2 prior to certification as a part of a court-sanctioned agreement.
Young sued Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the elections division.
“This is just a procedural issue but to me it’s a more global thing,” Young said during an interview. “It’s time to start playing by the rules. I see more and more the state and the federal government pushing the respective constitutions aside and adopting administrative procedures and laws that are basically unconstitutional.”
Words matter, Young added. State officials should not “fudge it” when it comes to constitutional limitations, according to court filings on his behalf.
Hours after Young’s suit was filed, Kevin Clarkson, who was attorney general at the time, Tweeted that the signature books would not be released before certification.
The next day, Sept. 19, 2019, the state and the ballot group retracted their agreement.
Young persisted with his lawsuit and lost in superior court with the judge ruling that he failed to show that he was harmed and that a one-time agreement between the ballot group and the Division of Elections was insufficiently of public concern.
The ruling additionally stated that Young lacked citizen-taxpayer standing because his case would not have “great societal impact.”
In arguments Wednesday, Katherine Demarest of the Alaska Department of Law told members of the state’s highest court that providing signature booklets prior to certification is not a Division of Elections’ policy or practice. Young is improperly asking the Supreme Court for an advisory opinion, she said.
“Courts do not hear cases where there is no injury to redress,” she said.
According to a filing by Janell Hafner, another Department of Law attorney: “The state’s willingness to agree to precertification distribution of booklets was a one-time, good-faith deviation from its historical practice, and the state has no plans to enter into similar agreements. Any decisions the state makes in other, future initiative litigation will turn on different and currently unknown facts.”
Attorneys Matthew Singer and Lee Baxter represented Young. They reasoned that allowing the superior court decision to stand will “allow Alaska trial courts to determine which constitutional provisions are important enough to be enforceable and which are not.”
They said the superior court is shutting out those who seek to uphold constitutional processes for citizens’ initiatives.
“The superior court preferred to look the other way and ignore that election officials overstepped their constitutionally limited authority,” Singer and Baxter wrote in a court filing.
A decision by the Alaska Supreme Court is expected in December.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMborough.