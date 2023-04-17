Fairbanks North Star Borough voters will be asked in an upcoming election whether to narrowly expand borough health and social service powers to “expend opioid settlement funds to provide grants to local providers for opioid remediation.”
The approved ballot measure comes after the Borough Assembly unanimously approved an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Bryce Ward in light of anticipated and potentially new opioid settlement revenue the borough receives as participants in state-wide efforts.
Ward on Thursday noted the borough is limited in how it spends such funds, including to its emergency service providers and for education purposes. The borough’s limited health and social service powers allow the borough to accept pass-through grants to be awarded — something that doesn’t include the settlement funds.
“My intention with this ordinance [and ballot measure] was for the assembly to grant these litigation funds to agencies in town to do the opioid remediation work in alignment with settlement,” Ward said.
Ward later added the goal would be to distribute the money as grants to organizations who provide treatment, opioid prevention and other related services.
“I would envision providing these funds to organizations the same way we do with other pass-through grants by using our health and social services commission,” Ward said. “They have a good track record with that … they are exceptionally qualified to make those decisions.”
The borough has already received about $206,650 from other settlements, including a $58.5 million agreement with Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and three distributors, to be received over an 18-year period.
The state of Alaska announced in December it was part of the settlements with Walmart for approximately $8.5 million, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for $8.2 million and Allergan for approximately $4.8 million.
A few residents spoke up during the public hearing opposing the proposed election, or wanted to limit distributions to organizations with a minimum of three years experience in the community.
North Pole resident Rita Trometter said if the minimum operations guideline was in place “this will be positive.”
“I am hoping the borough does not have the ability to fund and man operations,” Trometter said. “I would not want to place more responsibilities on to the borough when they currently struggle to main employment slots.”
Two Rivers resident Sally Duncan said her concerns were the ordinance would add another layer of government to the borough. She added the funds should only be used as grants to service providers, emergency services and to law enforcement; if the borough couldn’t distribute the funds, she said, the state should be left to administer the settlement funds.
While Assembly members favored the overall ordinance, a few wanted to place safeguards in place, including a sunset clause or a requirement for voters to decide every few years.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney called for either a ballot measure or a sunset clause every few years and for specific language on the types of services and organizations who would receive the funding.
“This gives our local providers an opportunity to become involved, we know who they are and they know the population out there better than anyone,” Haney said.
Assemblymembers Kristan Kelly and David Guttenberg disagreed with an “artificial sunset date,” arguing it counterproductive.
“My concern is that we could be missing out on monies [in the future] that could help people in our community,” Kelly said. “We’ve all been touched in some way by this epidemic, so I don’t think we should limit money that is due to our community for it.”
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan cautioned that while sunset clauses can be introduced, future opioid litigation settlements are possible but also unpredictable.
“There’s still more potential settlements out there,” Dolan said. She added one settlement agreement in the ordinance will provide all funds upfront, another remits funds over seven years and a third over 10 years.
“All of the settlements are structured differently in how you receive the funds,” Dolan said. Other potential settlements appear either unlikely or wouldn’t be completed for years.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash crafted a compromise that would dissolve the expanded powers once all funds have been exhausted at the conclusion of the settlement payout periods.
Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and Savannah Fletcher noted pass-through grants shouldn’t exclude new service providers, based on their experience. Fletcher, an attorney with Alaska Legal Services, and Wilson, who works for the Office of Children’s Services, said they’ve observed a backlog in existing services.
“I deal with this every day and I while appreciate [providers] being here, we are desperate for programs,” Wilson said. “There are great programs out there and if this enough incentive to bring those programs here, we could benefit long term. We’re not going to fight this crisis if we don’t open the floor and trust [the health social services commission] to do background checks.”
In approving the ordinance, assemblymembers voiced appreciation for it.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall noted “It’s a clear need for our community and not an intention to expand our powers past what we want as a community to have but to address something that is pretty dire.”
Cash, who said his family had a history of drug problems, said it provides a powerful tool.
“I am happy to see anything that helps,” Cash said.