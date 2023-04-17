Fairbanks North Star Borough voters will be asked in an upcoming election whether to narrowly expand borough health and social service powers to “expend opioid settlement funds to provide grants to local providers for opioid remediation.”

The approved ballot measure comes after the Borough Assembly unanimously approved an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Bryce Ward in light of anticipated and potentially new opioid settlement revenue the borough receives as participants in state-wide efforts.

