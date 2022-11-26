A vote to establish a fire department in Two Rivers passed 149-92, according to unofficial results provided by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk’s Office.

Amanda Smith, vice president of the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association, a nonprofit, said they are setting up a fire station somewhere in the area of Mile 18-23 Chena Hot Springs Road and hope to begin accepting 911 calls starting July 1, 2023.

