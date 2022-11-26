A vote to establish a fire department in Two Rivers passed 149-92, according to unofficial results provided by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk’s Office.
Amanda Smith, vice president of the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association, a nonprofit, said they are setting up a fire station somewhere in the area of Mile 18-23 Chena Hot Springs Road and hope to begin accepting 911 calls starting July 1, 2023.
Voters in the area agreed to tax themselves to pay for fire protection in an election held on Nov. 15. The tax hike is expected to be 1.5 to 3 mills, according to Smith.
Organizers have a fire department leadership team, including a chief, 17 volunteers and $850,000 worth of equipment donated from fire departments around the state, Smith said.
They plan to provide fire protection through Mile 27 of Chena Hot Springs Road. Fire protection currently ends at Mile 12.
It’s the first new fire service area to open in the borough in decades and comes after an arsonist burned multiple homes and a restaurant.
“Honey, it’s a game changer,” Smith said.
They are starting with a base budget of $200,000, she said.
“It’s going to be a bit of a process. We are looking for fire service commissioners,” Smith said.
They are also looking for a permanent place to open the department but will probably open in a temporary location as they apply for capital grants, Smith said.
The goal is for the new fire department to be ready to take over ambulance calls from the Steese Volunteer Fire Department, which currently holds a contract covering the Two Rivers area that expires on June 30, 2023.
Fire protection could be offered sooner depending on how efforts go with setting up the fire station, Smith said.
