"I Voted" Sticker

Fairbanks residents received "I voted" stickers Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, by casting ballots in the municipal election. 

 Gary Black/News-Miner

An average voter turnout showed up for Fairbanks North Star Borough’s municipal election, as 17.44% of registered voters participated in combined election day and early voting in this year’s municipal elections, according to unofficial results.

Borough Clerk April Trickey said that 13,446 residents cast their votes in the borough elections for Assembly and Board of Education seats, out of 77,078 registered voters. This includes including in-person and early voting across 32 precincts.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.