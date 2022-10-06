An average voter turnout showed up for Fairbanks North Star Borough’s municipal election, as 17.44% of registered voters participated in combined election day and early voting in this year’s municipal elections, according to unofficial results.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said that 13,446 residents cast their votes in the borough elections for Assembly and Board of Education seats, out of 77,078 registered voters. This includes including in-person and early voting across 32 precincts.
Early voter ballots alone were 1,455, which Trickey called average. Last year was just over 19%, while 2020 saw about a 13% early voter participation rate.
Trickey said voter turnout has fluctuated over the past five years. The big year was 2017 with 30% turnout, when marijuana propositions were on the ballot.
In 2018, the turnout was 22.3% and 18.7% in 2019. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a 22.4% turnout and 20.9% turnout in 2021.
In the city of Fairbanks, based on seven precincts, a total of 3,156 combined early voting and in-person ballots were cast, out of 22,458 registered voters, or just over 14% turnout.
The city of Fairbanks has 155 question ballots and 358 outstanding absentee ballots to count on Oct. 11, according to City Clerk Danyielle Snider.
Snider called the 14% turnout a little shocking.
“It’s a little disappointing,” Snider said. “Usually we have a spike when we have a mayoral race and ballot measures.”
She noted the numbers are a little skewed, since just over 3,000 voters live or serve on Fort Wainwright.
Given the transitory nature, people leave and some never update their voter information, so they are still registered,” Snider said. “The turnout may not be great, but it’s not as poor as it looks.”
She added that all three municipal clerk offices “have made a very pointed effort to get the word out about voting.”
“It’s just not translating to the numbers of voters,” Snider said. “We’re always willing to listen if any residents have a great idea of how to improve turnout.”
The city’s early voter participation was 359 people.
North Pole’s combined in-person and early voting results show 224 ballots cast out of 1,857 registered voters, or a 12% turnout, including three early ballot votes. Only two candidates ran for two open city council seats — Jeff Jacobson and Chandra Clack, leaving both to be seated after results are certified.
Trickey said voter turnout numbers could increase once the the borough canvases up to an additional 1,586 uncounted absentee and question ballots, which may change the voter turnout on Oct. 11.
“We have the potential to that number rise between 18% and 19% after the count,” Trickey said. “I would have like to seen it at least in the 20s.”
Trickey said there are about around 500 fewer absentee and question ballots compared to last year’s municipal election.
Trickey said the question of increased voter participation has been something all Interior municipal clerks have asked for years.
“There are a lot of different factors,” she said, including ballot measures, candidates and the types of races, such as borough mayoral elections. “We make sure to educate voters on how to vote and what’s on the ballot.”
Trickey and the clerks for North Pole and Fairbanks launched a new voter guide initiative this year. The guide includes biographies and statements of all borough assembly, school board and city council and mayoral candidates, along with the borough and city of Fairbanks ballot initiatives.
“There was a lot of feedback and appreciation for that and lot of voters thanked us,” Trickey said. She added she hopes voters will be keen to look for it in future municipal elections.
The Fairbanks City Council will certify its results at the Oct. 24 council meeting. The Borough Assembly will certify its results on Oct. 27.
Some races close,
others clinched
Two local races remain too close to call, including a 14-vote split in the City of Fairbanks Council Seat D race between incumbent Aaron Gibson and opponent Crystal Tidwell. As of Wednesday, Gibson had 1,504 votes to Tidwell’s 1,490 votes.
The school board’s Seat C race between Les Nichols and Brandy Harty was 20 votes apart. Harty lead with 6,410 votes to Nichols’ 6,390 votes.
The Assembly Seat I race between Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos had a 2.63% difference, or 336 votes. Haney leads with 6,525 votes to Reeves-Ramos’s 6,189 tally.
The three-way Fairbanks Council Seat C race sees Sue Sprinkle still leading with a 138-vote over Richard Croteau, while Sean MacDonald is in a distant third with 534 votes. Sprinkle had 1,283 votes to Croteau’s count of 1,143.
In the the school board’s Seat D race, candidate Melissa Burnett maintains a strong 973-vote lead over Kaneisha Radgosky. Burnett received 6,882 votes so far to Radgosky’s 5,909.
Assembly Seat B race also showed a strong winner, with candidate Brett Rotermund securing a 1,101-vote lead over Kuba Grzeda.
The city of Fairbanks mayoral race between Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs has Pruhs leading by 432 votes, though Therrien has stated it’s a matter of waiting to “see if the votes change with the question and absentee ballot count.”
Borough Assembly incumbent Mindy O’Neall ran uncontested for her Seat C spot.
A ‘civil, polite’
campaign season
Civility and respect defined this year’s municipal campaign season.
City of Fairbanks mayoral candidates Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs, who both worked together on the city council at one point, remained civil during the platforms and remarked on election day that it remained a clean race.
Pruhs, who holds a 432-vote lead over Therrien, remarked that the race has been “gracious and civil” between him and Therrien, adding he hopes that it could “be a model that everyone should look to emulate at the local, state and federal level.”
Rotermund and Grzeda agreed to run a clean race during a candidate-to-candidate section segment of the the Sept. 27 Chamber of Commerce forum.
“When [Grzeda] jumped into the race, he sent me a really nice email and invited me to lunch,” Rotermund said. “I promised him at that time that I would not say anything bad about him or make him look bad.”
Grzeda had likewise acknowledged some reservations about the potential environment when jumping into the election race.
Sprinkle said it’s been a point of community pride this year.
“Everyone’s been congenial, and I feel that there hasn’t been any horrible treatment among candidates,” Sprinkle said. “I think this is when Fairbanks shines best. I didn’t feel any attacking — it was just us saying ‘here’s me, here’s my opponent.’”
MacDonald, for his part, acknowledged the loss but appeared happy with the results as a first-time political run.
“I’m pleased with how well it went,” MacDonald said. “It was really pretty fun and a good excuse to go to other places I don’t and talk to people you normally wouldn’t talk to. I highly recommend it.”