Twelve energetic volunteers, primarily from Fairbanks, traveled to the Denali Borough this weekend to help with final cleanup from this summer’s devastating Clear Fire.

They are part of Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during and after disasters and crises. Founded in 2010, teams respond to large-scale disasters. Civilians are also part of Team Rubicon, which provides training to all volunteers who join.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.