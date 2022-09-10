Twelve energetic volunteers, primarily from Fairbanks, traveled to the Denali Borough this weekend to help with final cleanup from this summer’s devastating Clear Fire.
They are part of Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during and after disasters and crises. Founded in 2010, teams respond to large-scale disasters. Civilians are also part of Team Rubicon, which provides training to all volunteers who join.
The Clear Fire, close to the city of Anderson and the Kobe area, burned 72,188 acres after a lightning strike June 21. It proceeded to destroy 35 structures, including one year-round residence. A helicopter pilot lost his life while helping to fight the blaze. More than 550 firefighting personnel battled the fire for more than a month. Recovery efforts are ongoing.
“For this one, we’ll be doing chainsaw operations and debris removal,” said Rachel Alford, one of the leaders of the local group from Team Rubicon. “We’ll be prioritizing any remaining standing hazard trees that are likely to fall across roads or driveways where people live.”
All that wood will be available as firewood for local residents.
“The borough did as much as they could already,” said Alford, who lives in Fairbanks.
Denali Borough Emergency Services Director Forest Shreeve learned of the group’s existence during a conversation with the state’s emergency operation center.
“It’s a potential resource that is starting to get bigger in Alaska,” he said.
So he called them for help.
“With borough funds, we were able to get most of the property and structures cleaned up and sent to the landfill,” Shreeve said.
There are still dead standing trees and blown over trees that need to be removed. That will be the focus of Team Rubicon over the weekend.
“I’ll be excited when we can say we’re done with the Clear Fire,” Shreeve said. He started this emergency services job the day before the fire began.
No heavy equipment will be used during this operation, just manpower.
These volunteers will expend a lot of energy hauling things like a burned tin roof, destroyed appliances and other debris out of the vicinity so it can all be taken to the Denali Borough landfill.
“We’re just a ragtag group of folks, but we’ve done stuff like this before,” Alford said. “We really enjoy getting out to help the community.”
Team Rubicon has helped with fire and flood mitigation in Kentucky, New Mexico and other areas nationwide. In 2019, they helped mitigation efforts during the McKinley Fire in southcentral Alaska. Members helped Haines, Alaska, after last year’s notable landslide in that coastal community. The last two years, they assisted in firewise efforts in the Matanuska-Susitna area, helping to cut down about 700 trees to enhance protection from wildfires.
Although Team Rubicon is a national organization, the team headed to the Denali Borough is made up primarily of Alaskans who live nearby.
“This is a locally-driven response,” Alford said.
Almost all the volunteers are from Fairbanks, although a couple support staff members are flying up from Washington and Oregon, specifically to train and mentor the team.
“We have a small and growing team in Alaska,” she said.
Alford is the volunteer leader for Alaska and western Washington and is responsible for developing local leader teams.
“If I hadn’t had a presence in the state, there wouldn’t have been anyone local to reach out to,” she said. “We are building up our local capacity of responders and volunteer leaders.”
That means she works to remain plugged in and made aware of the needs and the challenges of Alaska communities.
“It wouldn’t make sense to fly a bunch of people up for this,” she said. It does make sense to have 12 Alaskans who live nearby help out.
“It’s exciting when we get to help spearhead some of these smaller operations,” she said.
She is confident they can make a significant impact in just a few days. The plan was to arrive Friday and work in the area until Tuesday morning.
Although Team Rubicon is veteran led, you do not have to be a veteran to volunteer to participate.
“I’m a paramedic,” Alford said. She teaches at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community & Technical College. Her husband is on active duty with the U.S. Army.
Volunteers who gave permission to share their names include Lisa Ingulli, Alyson Ward, Chandler Alford, Lauren Staft, Cheryl Wiliams and Jim Johnson, incident commander.
The team will headquarter at Camp Challenge, a Bible Camp on Kobe Road.