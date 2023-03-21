A medical clinic that offers free care is in need of volunteers.
Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a nonprofit group that provides free services to those in need across the United States. Medical care that encompasses general health, women’s health, dental, vision and mental care is available at the free pop-up clinics on a first-come, first-served basis. RAM is looking for volunteers to help the April clinics run smoothly.
Aileen Vang, the head volunteer for RAM in Fairbanks, said volunteers are the heartbeat of making the event happen.
“This is a great opportunity for our community to come together,” Vang said.
Vang said they are seeking approximately 200 volunteers. This includes doctors, dentists, optometrists, mental health clinicians, social workers, optometry technicians, nurses, hygienists, intake receptionists, ushers, and general laborers. They also need volunteers to set up and take down the event.
The clinic is April 22 and 23 at Ryan Middle School, 1450 Cowles St. It is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23.
Patients are not required to share their name or information with RAM staff. However, they do ask that patients bring a list of medications they take. Learn more at bit.ly/3lp8W5Y.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com