Medical care

A medical provider helps an elderly patient

 Metro Creative

A medical clinic that offers free care is in need of volunteers.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a nonprofit group that provides free services to those in need across the United States. Medical care that encompasses general health, women’s health, dental, vision and mental care is available at the free pop-up clinics on a first-come, first-served basis. RAM is looking for volunteers to help the April clinics run smoothly.

