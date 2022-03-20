The Fairbanks AmeriCorps VISTA program swore in two new members Monday, just as AmeriCorp Week started.
The two new members, Kiella Mitchell and Chelsea Wettroth, along with Fairbanks VISTA team leader Denise Lavoie, were assisting the Fairbanks Children’s Museum with organizing its supply room. City Chief of Staff Michael Sanders, a strong advocate of the VISTA program, was also assisting.
“We were helping the Children’s Museum clean out and rearrange their storage area,” Lavoie said. “It’s incredibly important for a new VISTA member to know what their resources are at their site, so it was incredibly helpful to Kiella.”
Activities like that are the tip of what the VISTA program is about.
“AmeriCorps is like the domestic version of the Peace Corps, that’s how I view it,” Lavoie said. “At its heart, VISTA is about alleviating poverty because it was conceived and enacted during the Johnson administration in furtherance of his war on poverty.”
Fairbanks AmeriCorps VISTA program has been operating since 2018 and holds spots for 14 positions; eight slots are filled at the moment.
The Peace Corps, which operates internationally, was launched by John F. Kennedy’s administration in 1963. President Lyndon B. Johnson created the VISTA program in 1965 to operate as the domestic counterpart.
Team members, such as those in the Fairbanks program, serve in an indirect capacity, assisting to shore up or create foundations for programs that assist low-income and poverty-level segments in a community.
“The goal is to leave programs in place to alleviate poverty long after VISTA is gone,” Lavoie said. Some other examples include recruiting volunteers, organizing a fundraiser, writing curriculum or writing grants.
Fairbanks’ current corps of eight VISTA volunteers are assigned to different groups or service projects, she said. In addition, the program conducts two service projects.
A 2021 collaboration with the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation included creation and distribution of grow towers used to hydroponically grow greens such as basil or lettuce.
A full year of service brings many benefits at the end.
“They can choose to either get an education award equal to what a Pell grant is that year, or a cash stipend at the end,” Lavoie said. “They also get a competitive edge to several federal jobs throughout the country.”
Direct service spots, she said, differ in that they work directly with an impacted population. Examples include manual labor, teaching, tutoring, cleaning, stocking shelves, delivering meals, and taking meeting minutes.
She said direct service positions are also rewarding because VISTA members listen to others’ stories while helping.
They also receive vacation and sick leave, as well as health benefits during their term of service.
Summer associate programs are shorter, 10-week stints, and allow recruits to either serve in a director or indirect capacity. They receive a living allowance similar to year-long members and a small education award voucher.
Lavoie said that a full-year spot is essentially volunteering and will be rewarding and challenging at the same time.
“It is service,” she said. “We get a small subsistence allowance, so you can’t look at this as a full-time job, but as a term of service. You have to have that volunteer mind set.”
For more information on the Fairbanks VISTA program, visit www.vistafairbanks.org.