The victim and two witnesses testified Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of the attempted murder, assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend in 2019.
Cornelius Everett, 31, is on trial for felony first-degree attempted murder, felony kidnapping and four counts felony second-degree assault.
Assistant Public Defender Gary Soberay and Assistant Public Defender Rachel Risoleo represented Everett, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state.
The woman testified Tuesday that Everett strangled her and threatened to kill her on Aug. 31, 2019. She continued her testimony Wednesday morning, telling the jury that Everett came over to her 25th Avenue home, strangled her and stomped on her.
She later told troopers that she guessed Everett came over to her home a day and a half after she left him a voicemail.
She told the jury that in her voicemail she said “if he didn’t give me attention that I was going to get it.” “It was my only assumption as to why he showed up angry,” she said.
She testified that she did not want to leave her home, but Everett did. Everett got into the car, and she followed.
She told the jury that she had a brief interaction with Everett when she was running away from him down Summit Drive. She said she does not remember how she got her car keys, but she does remember Everett telling her that he was sorry and he loved her.
She testified that Everett’s two children and their mother visited in December 2018. She said she was not envious or jealous of the woman, but that the mother of Everett’s children said she didn’t want his current girlfriend to be involved in the children’s life.
Roy Grantham testified that he called the police about an incident across the street from his home in August, 2019. He said he saw a woman laying face down on the ground and a man standing on her back for at least ten to fifteen seconds. Grantham said he shouted at them twice and eventually saw the man get off of the woman. The man said something like ‘why don’t you come over here and fight me like a man,’ Grantham testified. “He was hostile,” he recalled of Everett.
Grantham recalled that the woman said ‘please don’t go’ and he told them that he was calling 911. “She seemed afraid to me,” he said.
He said he saw one person throw the car keys at the other person, the two people got in the car and drove away.
Andrew Frick testified that he was driving home from work on Aug. 31, 2019 when he saw a car pulled over on Summit Drive.
“I slowed down to see if they needed assistance if they were broken down,” Frick said. “As I slowed I heard a scream and a woman jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle.”
He said he saw the woman running down Summit Drive being chased by a man, who he identified during the trial as Everett. He said the man ran into the woods east of Summit Drive at some point. Frick testified that he turned around, called 911, and the woman got in his car.
The trial will continue Thursday morning at the Fairbanks Courthouse.
