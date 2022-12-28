Alaska State Troopers

The victim of a fatal house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road was identified on Dec. 27 by the state medical examiner as Bart Stewart, 61, of Fairbanks.

The house fire in the 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road was reported to Alaska State Troopers at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 5. The house was located outside of a fire protection area. Neighbors and friends of the home’s occupant and owner reported seeing the man the previous night and that both of his cars and his four-wheeler were in the driveway.

