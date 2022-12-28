The victim of a fatal house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road was identified on Dec. 27 by the state medical examiner as Bart Stewart, 61, of Fairbanks.
The house fire in the 5100 block of Chena Hot Springs Road was reported to Alaska State Troopers at 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 5. The house was located outside of a fire protection area. Neighbors and friends of the home’s occupant and owner reported seeing the man the previous night and that both of his cars and his four-wheeler were in the driveway.
The one-story home was engulfed by flames, and the body of an adult male was found inside the home, according to a statement by the troopers.
An Alaska Department of Safety Deputy Fire Marshal from Fairbanks conducted an investigation of the cause of the fire and the North Star Volunteer Fire Department responded to facilitate the investigation.
They found that the fire started in the living room and spread throughout the house.
