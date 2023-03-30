The Fairbanks Fire Department released the identity of a man who was found dead inside a burning Bonnifield Street home last week.
The Fairbanks Fire Department released the identity of a man who was found dead inside a burning Bonnifield Street home last week.
According to a news release, Michael Stanton, 72, was found and removed the burning structure on March 24.
No foul play has been suspected in Stanton's death, and no other injuries were reported in response to the fire.
Stanton's body was transferred to the State of Alaska Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
A follow-up investigation revealed the house did not appear to contain any smoke detectors.
"Working smoke alarms are critically important for the early detection and warning of fires when they start," the department stated in the news release. "New smoke alarms are sealed with a 10-year battery and can come with functions to assist those that have hearing or visual impairments or difficulties."
The fire in the 300 block of Bonnifield was first reported just after 11 a.m. on March 24 and fire engines arrived within minutes of being dispatched. The first engines on scene found the house fully engulfed. One firefighter team set to putting out the fire while a second searched the home for reports of a trapped individual.
Stanton's body was recovered from the residence. It took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control with mutual aid from University Fire Department and Fort Wainwright Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Fairbanks Fire Department acting deputy fire marshal with the assistance of the University Fire Department’s fire marshal.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.