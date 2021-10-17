Greeted with music and hot meals, veterans were connected Saturday with the services they need most.
More than 120 former vets attended the annual Veteran Stand Down event in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts building at Pioneer Park. The event, happening for 23 years, is “aimed at homeless or at risk for homeless veterans but all veterans are welcome,” said organizer Dianna Leinberger. “It’s an opportunity to see old friends and visit. “
“For a lot of veterans, that’s a really important event for them they see their friends that they see once a year,” Leinberger said. She explained that last year it was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Fred Weiss and Friends were playing live music, while veterans browsed through various booths. In some, they were offered medical services. In others, they could learn about how to apply for financial assistance, get warm clothing or restore their paperwork.
“It seems to be a lot of professional people here, and I appreciate the volunteers,” said veteran Eugene Augustin, who came primarily for a blood test but thought that all the services were valuable. “It’s nice for the veterans. it shows that somebody honors the veterans.”
Organizer Phil Newton said “a part of Veteran Stand Down is really, for them to talk to each other, and if somebody is having problems, maybe we can help out before a problem becomes a big problem.”
The most popular booth at the event is the one with “VA service officers and the VA ID card guy,” “because the guys lose their cards,” said organizer Candy Cuck.
About 50 people visited the booth where homeless veterans could get housing assistance, according to the program manager Nico Thompson, the program director at Supportive Services for Veteran Families.
Some of health services provided included mental health services, eye exam and bloodwork. The vets could get their initial check and then sign up for further assistance, Cuck said.
“We also have three massage people up there and the vets love it because they get massages while they’re here,” she added.
The veterans were served hot food made in the new mobile kitchen. Because of Covid, food was served outside and masks were required indoors, but the space was full of people. Leinberger pointed out that the number of visitors is going down over the years, potentially because fewer people need services or because the veteran population is aging.
To make the event happen, about 40 volunteers from all over the community were “running through the building, doing everything from giving clothing to helping all of the different booths with all of the different organizations, serving coffee making food out there,” Newton said.
“I appreciate the efforts of all of the volunteers,” said Vietnam vet David Small. “I came in from Eagle and I wanted some more cold weather clothing. While it wasn’t on the table, they gave me the telephone number of a specialist who could do this later on. We’re expecting a cold winter.”