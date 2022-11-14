With no history of military service in her family or record of service herself, the 2022 Governor of Alaska’s Veterans Advocacy Award recipient has dedicated decades of her life to a cause she originally knew nothing about.

At the beginning of the Iraq War, Alison Carter realized that she was ignorant to the sacrifices that U.S. service members were about to make. Almost two decades later this self-awareness and advocacy that followed led her to be recognized during Friday’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

1st Lt. Balinda O’Neal is with Alaska National Guard Public Affairs.