When George Thompson dropped off 11-year-old Reagan Thompson, his granddaughter, at Anne Wien Elementary School on Wednesday, he noticed there was no American flag on the pole in front of the school.
So the 70-year-old Vietnam veteran went home, got a flag and raised it in front of Anne Wien school with the help of Principal Michael Angaiak.
“It bothered me to go over there on the first day of school and no flag,” Thompson said. “I believe in the flag. I served it for years. I think that the kids should see it every morning, and I think it should be up every day.”
Thompson lives in the neighborhood behind Anne Wien and sent two children to the elementary school. He volunteered there and his wife, Carol, is a former PTA president who worked at Anne Wien.
Angaiak said they were honored to accept the donation.
“George just came right to the rescue,” the principal said. “Here he just arrived with a flag in hand. We are so lucky as a school to have him.”
Thompson grew up in North Carolina and has lived in Fairbanks since the U.S. Army transferred him here in 1973. By then, the former paratrooper had gone to Vietnam, was injured, recovered and went to Vietnam a second time.
By the time Thompson left the Army in 1993 as a sergeant first class, he had earned a Purple Heart, two Meritorious Service Medals, six Army Commendation Medals and more.
This is not the first time that Thompson has donated a flag to Anne Wien school.
When the school opened 27 years ago, Thompson said he went to the American Legion and acquired a flag to display in the school commons.
Each year, Thompson decorates his yard with American flags to commemorate Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. He shares flags with his neighbors.
The most recent flag donated to Anne Wien was given to Thompson by a man whose father brought it back from Vietnam, Thompson said.
“Some of the teachers come out and thanked me for bringing it over,” Thompson said. “It was done mostly for the kids. The kids need to know about the flag just like they need to know the Pledge of Allegiance.”