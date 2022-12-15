A jury found a Fairbanks man guilty of assault in the fourth-degree and assault in the second-degree but not guilty of criminal mischief following a brief trial this week.
Shaun Pennington, 43, was charged with criminal mischief, two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth-degree, and one felony count of assault in the second-degree. The verdict came back Wednesday.
Illene Jones, Pennington’s girlfriend of a decade and mother to his three children, called troopers on March 28, 2020, after a fight with Pennington, she testified Tuesday. She called the troopers again on March 29, 2020, to tell them the full story — that Pennington broke the TV, pinned her down in the bathroom, and punched her on the left side of her face, she testified.
Dr. Keir Fowler, a radiologist, testified that Jones had a fractured eye socket.
Dr. Jennifer Stankus, an emergency physician at Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington, testified that the color of Jones’ bruise in a photo taken by troopers on March 29 was inconsistent with the break down of a bruise after only 24 hours. Stankus did not examine Jones personally and was paid approximately $5,000 by the defense for her testimony.
Pennington told jurors that on March 28, 2020, Jones unplugged the TV while he was watching it and they got into an argument. He testified that he accidentally broke the TV and that Jones threw a chair at him. He went into his bedroom and shut the door, where Jones hit the door three times, he said. “The third time she hit the door it physically lifted me off my feet and threw me in the closet,” he testified. At that point, Illene called 911, he said. Pennington also claimed that previous incidents that week, like his son headbutting Jones in the face and Jones getting hit in the face by a plastic baseball bat by one of the children, could have resulted in the fractured orbital bone. He said that he did not punch, slap or kick Jones that day.
Trooper Caleb Van Amburg testified that Pennington said nothing physical happened in their interview on March 28, 2020.
Prosecutor Schrank told jurors in her closing argument that Jones’ testimony was credible and that while she didn’t initially appear to have visible injuries, Dr. Fowler testified bruising can take hours to appear.
Defense attorney Erin Bartenstein maintained that Jones changed her story several times in order to gain full custody of her children.
The jury deliberated for approximately two hours on Dec. 14 before returning with the verdict.
