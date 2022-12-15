In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

A jury found a Fairbanks man guilty of assault in the fourth-degree and assault in the second-degree but not guilty of criminal mischief following a brief trial this week.

Shaun Pennington, 43, was charged with criminal mischief, two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth-degree, and one felony count of assault in the second-degree. The verdict came back Wednesday.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com