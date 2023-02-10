Frosty Feet Running Company is hosting its annual Couple’s Run on Saturday.
A couple is defined as your favorite partner, family member, training buddy or friend. The two-mile run requires a two-person team made up of any couple (brother/sister, significant others, mother/daughter, mother/son, father/daughter, father/son, etc.). It is a timed event.
The couples do not have to stay together during the run. Each person receives a time, and the company will add couples’ times together for the total time. Winners in each couple category will receive prizes from Frosty Feet.
This is a free event. Hot drinks and snacks will be available after the run. Registration starts at 9:15 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start. Frosty Feet Running Company is located at 380 Old Chena Pump Road in Fairbanks.