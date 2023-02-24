An entourage of U.S. Veteran Affairs officials, headed by Veteran Affairs Sec. Richard McDonough and Thomas Steinbrunner, director of Alaska’s VA Health Care System, fielded questions and concerns from a small group of Fairbanks-area military veterans Wednesday afternoon at Fairbanks City Hall.
“Alaska occupies a unique position in the republic and in the VA,” McDonough said. “You’ve shown us not only that you’ve served at rates higher than any other state in the union, but also innovated a provision of VA care and benefits and demonstrated series of partnerships across the federal and state system that in many ways is the envy of the country.”
McDonough noted that while he’s not a veteran himself, his mission was to listen, engage and address concerns.
“The main point of being here is to hear from the people, and those people are you [veterans],” McDonough said. “Every once in a while you can see some people aren’t happy with what they’re experiencing. That’s important data … to get because at the end of the day, you determine whether we’re succeeding.”
Communication and services were among the top issues the 20 veterans addressed.
Walter Watts, an Army veteran who retired in 1998, noted the waiting time on phone calls “has jumped up” after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, whether for scheduling medical appointments or for making travel arrangements.
“It’s 45 minutes on the phone right now to talk with someone, then you have to turn around and do multiple things to get one appointment taken care of,” Watts said.
He added when trying to schedule appointments and blood-work tests for rheumatoid arthritis, he can be bounced back and forth between the VA Integrated Service and his primary physician. Watts said the PACT Act, signed into law in August, will likely extend response time.
The PACT Act provides screenings for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits, Agent orange and other toxins, adding on more than 20 conditions related to exposure.
“It’s going to get ridiculous and I think you guys should do something about it,” Watts said. “We had a good system once, it got broke for a while, we fixed it but now it’s starting to show it’s wear and tear.”
Steinbrunner, Alaska’s VA Health Care System’s director, said the department is trying to “find the root cause” of the issue.
“We do recognize we need to increase staffing to ensure the call answered is done more quickly and doesn’t create an abandonment issue, which exasperates the calls,” Steinbrunner said.
McDonough added the VA “is postured to address the surge in engagement as a result of the PACT Act.” He noted the department hired 1,900 additional people since Oct. 1 nationally, and expects to hire an additional 2,000.
McDonough acknowledged a challenge with the call centers, which can become a recruitment tool for other services. But he said the VA is “hiring aggressively at the call centers.”
Watts, along with other veterans, noted that call centers “know nothing about Alaska.”
“When veterans call, these call centers need to know something about the area,” Watts said. “If you’re going to increase the call center, do it with people who can know the area and what’s available to the patients.”
Veteran Robb Wright, a retired Air Force veteran, voiced concerns about travel and more services needed in Fairbanks.
“There are some veterans who are driving here to Anchorage for an appointment, going down the night before for accommodations just to make their appointment,” Wright said. “They’re not getting paid any mileage. You guys have got to have a transportation program that reimburses veterans.”
Hank Bartos, president of Alaska Veterans for Justice, noted the recent creation of Fairbanks Veterans Court, which launched in November.
“It took glacial speed to make it happen, but it did happen,” Bartos said. “We had veterans sitting in jail at state expense when they could have been through the veterans court and have the VA provide the counseling expenses.”
Randolph Wagner brought up a the limited dental service available to VA clients. VA-related dental benefits are only available for a veteran with 100% disability or Total Individual Unemployability Disability ratings. Veterans otherwise get a one-time dental check-up upon separation.
McDonough called dental “one of the biggest ripoffs in the country.”
“We want to get more vets into dental services, but the problem is the channel in the VA system is so narrow because it’s so hard to get dentists and dental chairs are so expensive,” McDonough said. “We’ve had to keep it as a priority 100% [disabled] connected operation, but we’re looking to expand that. I don’t want anyone to spend $50,000 on their choppers.”
Wagner, a Vietnam War veteran, reflected on some of the earlier stigmas associated with post-traumatic stress, disability ratings and the concept of labels of being broken.
“I am an able veteran, not disabled veteran,” Wagner said. “I want to be hired on my ability, not a disability rating.”
McDonough said the “concept of being broken” hasn’t been his experience with veterans in most communities.
“In every part of the country when I see something interesting happen, it turns out there’s a veteran behind it,” McDonough said. “I don’t see veterans as being broken, I see them as holding this country together.”
McDonough will be present at 8:30 a.m. Friday for the ribbon cutting for the new Veterans Affairs Health Clinic at 2555 Phillips Field Road, on the second floor of the Mountain View Center. The previous location was located at Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright.