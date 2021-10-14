Golden Heart Utilities and College Utilities customers may notice an increase in their October utility bills.
Golden Heart Utilities sent a notice to GHU and College Utilities customers that their rates increased as of Oct. 1. The interim rate increase will be 12.5% for water and 12% for sewer.
For a single family home, the increase will come out to a total of roughly $10, according to the notice. A single family’s water bill will increase by about $4.01, and by roughly $6.32 for wastewater.
According to Director of Regulatory Affairs Anna Merrill, the interim rate increase will be in place for at least a year. The size of the permanent increase is not yet known and will not be determined until the end of 2022.
The Regulatory Commission of Alaska must review GHU’s expenditures and approve the request for a rate increase, which can take as long as 15 months, before setting the rate. The RCA review, Merrill said, is a long and involved process. If the permanent rate increase is lower than the interim rate, customers will be refunded for the difference.
The deficiency for GHU is “actually quite a bit higher,” Merrill said, but they did not want to subject customers to a drastic rate increase all at once. “We figured this would be a step in,” she said. She noted that customers are already paying a portion of the 12% through other charges, so the actual increase is closer to 9%.
There are several reasons for the rate increase. According to Merrill, GHU tries not to change rates often; they typically do so about every four years. However, the last time they applied for a rate case they were only granted about half of what they asked for. This decision is currently being appealed, but “because we didn’t get the increase last time we came back in” two years later, Merrill said. Additionally, IT costs have increased and have “definitely been driving rates up,” she added.
Utility companies, according to a GHU fact sheet, are “authorized to recover their expenses at a reasonable rate of return that is approved by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.” Merrill explained that GHU is currently under collecting utilities, and has invested in costly capital projects to replace outdated equipment and improve systems, thereby increasing efficiency. These high costs, along with inflation, has led the company to increase rates.
“We are continually looking for ways to keep costs down while providing quality services. In order to achieve this, it means the timely replacing of old, high maintenance, outdated equipment which could ultimately cost more if left in the system,” a notice to utility customers reads.