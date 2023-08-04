Chavonda Jacobs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics toured the University of Alaska’s agriculture facilities Thursday as she spoke about two grants for the university.
UAF is one of four Alaska Native-serving and Native Hawaiian-serving recipients for the $3 million grant from the Institutions Education Competitive Grants Program.
The other three recipients are Iḷisaġvik College in Utqiaġvik and two programs at University of Hawaii Systems, Honolulu.
UAF earned its portion based on being collaborative partners for the Drumbeats Alaska: Place-Based Solutions for Alaska Native Food & Energy Sovereignty project.
“This investment will provide education to continue customary traditions of self-sustaining food production throughout Alaska through stewardship in the management of land, game and fisheries,” the USDA announcement stated.
A second grant, which came as a surprise to some UAF personnel present, splits $18 million between Hawai’i Pacific University, University of Guam, Arizona State University and FoodCorps. The grant was provided through the USDA’s NextGen program for the purpose of training future farmers.
UAF’s Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension will oversee the $18 million grant, which was announced in June.
Both grants are designed around encouraging or building on underserved and Indigenous communities, Jacobs said.
“The work that happens here is so important being able to train the next generation of students who are going to be our leaders going forward to secure our food system,” Jacobs said. “Those students need to be diverse and the programs need to be equitable.”
Nancy Fresco, an assistant research professor with the Institute of Arctic Research Center, said the $18 million shared grant will benefit Alaska.
“It’s exciting as we train a new generation of students in agriculture and USDA career futures,” Fresco said.
Fresco has been part of a UAF project that is projecting how changing seasons could potentially extend Alaska’s growing season over the next several decades.
“As we think about those connections between Indigenous and local food security, changing seasonality … we can take the science of climate change and connect it to what happens on the ground,” Fresco said. “There are challenges but there are also opportunities.”
She added that “knowledge from our Native communities is something that is important to creating a food system that is productive and profitable so that people in the area of farming can make a living.”
Kathie DiCristina, manager of the UAF Georgeson Botanical Garden, said an eventual long-term goal would be to further develop UAF’s experimental farms, a 250-acre stretch of land along Tanana Drive.
“We would love to start to develop part of that as incubator farms,” DiCristina said. “The idea is that people might be willing to ‘buy the big farm because now I know what I’m doing.’”
Jacobs noted UAF’s agriculture program has successively drawn in students from both Alaska and Outside to create such a culturally diverse and creative program.
“It’s a great boon for the USDA because we don’t want to recreate the wheel, we want to work with partners in the community,” Jacobs said.
UAF professor Carrie Stevens said the university enjoys a strong partnership with the USDA through the university’s College of Rural and Community Development. Stevens chairs the college’s tribal governance department.
“The funding over the years has helped to support and grow our place-based solutions Alaska Native food and energy security,” Stevens said.
The “Place-Based Solutions for Alaska Native Food and Energy Sovereignty” program has received $20 million in USDA grants since its inception, averaging about $1 million a year.
Stevens said such grants have assisted in building up such programs as its high-latitude range management program in Nome, designed to train in reindeer management.
A $1.9 million grant was awarded in October for its “Place-Based Solutions for Alaska Native Food and Energy Sovereignty” project.
The 2022 grant funded several academic programs at five UAF campuses for Alaska Native place-based, culturally relevant learning models.
“These grant dollars have helped us to leverage other funds for meat production,” Stevens said. “One of our visions in the future is that Indigenous people have helped to feed this state and will continue to do so in the future,” Stevens said.
Ben Stevens, Tanana Chiefs Conference’s director of hunting and fishing, stressed the importance of training future generations in the 40 Alaska Native communities TCC represents.
“We are unique in that we still depend largely on wild foods … We still hunt, fish and share but in the world today that situation is precarious,” he said. “Our partnership has allowed Indigenous people a voice, a seat at the table and a say in help planning and implementing plans that will address food security.”
Both grants are part of the USDA’s overall $262.5 million investment in higher education to “foster the next generation of diverse agricultural professionals across the nation.”
The grant for Iḷisaġvik College in Utqiaġvikserves as an investment a new Iñupiaq Studies program.
“This program will preserve and perpetuate the Iñupiaq language, as well as traditional knowledge in ecology, and will support retention and advancement of Alaska Native students in food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences disciplines,” the notice states.
The most recent grants reflect an overall push over the last few years to bolster Alaska’s agricultural industry.
Sen. Lisa Murkowksi in July announced her Improving ARCTIC Act, which was added to the annual federal farm bill, pending final approval.
At the state level, Gov. Mike Dunleavy launched a food security task force and initiative in 2022 designed to bolster food production and stability in the state and reduce its reliance on importing food from the Lower 48.
A new task force has recently issued its first report with recommendations and will continue to meet through the rest of 2023.