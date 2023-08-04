Chavonda Jacobs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for research, education and economics toured the University of Alaska’s agriculture facilities Thursday as she spoke about two grants for the university.

UAF is one of four Alaska Native-serving and Native Hawaiian-serving recipients for the $3 million grant from the Institutions Education Competitive Grants Program.

