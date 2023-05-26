U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development officials toured Nenana site facilities Wednesday as part of an Interior road trip from Fairbanks to Healy.
The visit follows a Monday announcement of a $89,400 federal grant to fund a preliminary engineering report needed to replace or repair parts of the Interior community’s wastewater treatment system.
The grant was provided to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium under the Rural Alaska Village Grant Program for the city of 363 people, according to USDA news release.
“We have the opportunity and honor to increase the living standards and infrastructure security for residents with lasting returns on our investments,” said Julia Hnilicka, USDA Rural Development state director. “I am grateful to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to serve rural Alaskans, my neighbors.”
Hnilicka, who grew up in Nenana and went through its schools, said the investment hits home, and she understands “first-hand how important small-scale assistance to our communities makes large-scale projects possible.”
The grant-funded engineering report will examine replacement options for the city’s sewer mains and identify replacement of components of the systems that have failed.
The report will include a cost estimate for construction, environmental requirements, and three alternatives to meet Indian Health Service and other funding agency requirements.
The USDA Rural Development grant program also provided funding for other Alaska projects, including two other Interior Alaska communities. Anderson in Denali Borough will receive $66,375 to help a preliminary engineering report and an environmental report to evaluate options to address freezing, filtration, backup, and overflow issues associated with the wastewater collection system.
Anderson and the state both declared emergencies after the city’s wastewater system backed up in February. The system has faced challenges since it was installed years ago.
Huslia will receive a $93,150 grant to prepare a a preliminary engineering report for a sewer system to serve homes in a new subdivision.
A town tour facility
Hnilicka and USDA Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andy Berke toured different Nenana facilities Wednesday, including the water treatment facility overseen by Clint Berry and the city’s biomass heating facility currently under construction.
During the Wednesday tour, Berry noted that Nenana’s water treatment plant serves 238 connections on six miles of mainline.
Residents pay around a $117 per month flat fee for water and sewer — and it’s only flat because the city lacks the resources to install meters, or insulate them during the winter months.
“Everything that goes out circulates and comes back or has to be heated, or it freezes,” Berry told the USDA tour. “It freezes in the wintertime no matter where or how deep it is.”
Berry oversees the plant, with Olaf Trettevik as his backup.
The plant itself has seen plenty of upgrades in the last few years, especially after it froze up in Feb. 2021 after a malfunctioning overhead door. The facility plunged to 36 degrees below zero, leaving 150 homes without water. Locals and city officials, from the fire chief to the mayor, rolled up sleeves and pitched in to repair, reroute or fabricate work-arounds.
Berry said any new water system upgrades will likely be focused underground. Most of the mains, he said, are about 40 years old. A third of its main circle is white PVC pipe rated for a 30-year-life span.
The city recently contracted with a Fairbanks-area agency to repair a water main “because we don’t have the resources or even the tools to fix it.” It would require eight feet of digging to locate and repair the main.
The city’s biomass plant project, a long-planned goal, is now under construction and housed in a metal structure that will serve multiple purposes.
Federal grants helped pay for the biomass plant, said Jo Cappeto, USDA Rural Development public affairs specialist.
The USDA Rural Development Rural Energy Pilot Program provided a grant for $605,521 to purchase a mobile wood chipper for the biomass heating system in April.
A May 2022 U.S. Forest Service Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Program provided a grant for to develop the district heating system. A $167,745 grant from the same program paid for installation of a biomass boiler.
Judd Rutledge, Nenana’s public works director, said the biomass plant foundation development began two years ago. The metal frame for the structure was set up last year and insulated panels purchased from a military project surplus supply.
Once the plant is completed, the new system will provide heat to the City of Nenana School, the water treatment plant, fire hall, a future fitness center and youth recreation center and eventually a greenhouse.
Rutledge said once the new plant comes online, it would reduce heating costs by up to 80% and employ two operators.
Rutledge said the city plans to build a public small fitness center opposite of the biomass boiler setup.
“The material to produce the heat will come from different projects going on in the state,” Rutledge said. The source location includes potential burned wood along Nenana Totchaket Road on the other side of the Nenana River.
“It will be almost zero cost for fuel,” Rutledge said. Rutledge added the boiler was designed to burn with chips produced from wet wood, rather than kiln-dried wood. Biochar will be stored on site for later disposal.
Rutledge called the federal funding “absolutely critical ... it would not have happened without it.”
“Rural Development is partnering with Alaskan communities to address the needs that our rural communities communicate to us,” Hnilicka said in a statement Thursday. “We are proud to invest in renewable energy technologies, innovations, and solutions that serve rural Alaska and help to mitigate energy burdens, reduce climate pollution, and strengthen our energy systems against the impacts of climate change.”