U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development officials toured Nenana site facilities Wednesday as part of an Interior road trip from Fairbanks to Healy.

The visit follows a Monday announcement of a $89,400 federal grant to fund a preliminary engineering report needed to replace or repair parts of the Interior community’s wastewater treatment system.

