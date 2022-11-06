An Ester Dome autumn

The view north from Ester Dome with fall in all its marvelous colors along the Equinox Marathon trail, just after mile 13.

Karen Wilken, Fairbanks

A major comprehensive trails plan goes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for approval Thursday night.

The plan, according to a staff memo from Community Planning Director Kellen Spillman and Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes, included “extensive public participation and revisions” over two years.

