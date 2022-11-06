A major comprehensive trails plan goes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for approval Thursday night.
The plan, according to a staff memo from Community Planning Director Kellen Spillman and Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes, included “extensive public participation and revisions” over two years.
FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright said Friday that the current plan remains largely the same since it was adopted in 1985.
“It desperately needed an update,” Wright said. “We got a grant to fund this update through the Department of Defense based on the growth that’s been happening in the Eielson, North Pole and Salcha areas.”
The borough has 118 trails of various types spanning 1,000 miles.
The plan functions under the borough’s subdivision code, which exists in part to protect critical infrastructure whenever land becomes subdivided or developed.
“Having that list helps the borough prioritize trails,” Wright said. “If there are resources available or grants or if our staff has the capacity we know what trails to focus on.”
Another key component includes major updates to the policies, vision and strategy.
“This update is meant to bring the plan to more contemporary standards and address gaps in service,” Wright said.
The updated trails plan also identifies important trails that lack public access, seeks to encourage the borough and developers to work together and establishes a system to prioritize the borough’s involvement in trails while not obligating it to maintain other trails.
Wright said a lot has changed over the past 37 years, including the ways that trails have been used, along with the status or ownership of land.
Property that had been public at one point may now be privately owned.
The borough’s Advisory Trails Commission contacted land owners to solicit feedback to help shape the plan while maintaining or shifting access on recreational trails that might cross over private property.
“Oftentimes, we were able to make adjustments to reduce the impact on different properties,” Wright said.
The plan also incorporates trail descriptions and recommendations to improve access and quality or how to tie into nearby federal and state trail systems.
The draft plan was approved unanimously by the trails commission, the borough platting commission and planning commission.
The planning commission itself made some recommended changes, including enhancing trail maps’ readability, removing the Ace Lakes connector trail, removing a 1,000 foot connector trail from West Isberg to Fairbanks-Nenana Upland Forest Traverse.
The outreach involved trail users, who provided concerns or recommendations on trail updates.
“It is a pretty intense process, and there were lots of emails and phone calls from individual owners and trail users,” Wright said. “We mailed out over 3,000 postcards and did a very successful trail user survey in 2021.
Should the Assembly adopt the updated plan, Wright stressed it won’t be an immediate action guide.
“Nothing changes overnight. This plan is full of recommendations,” Wright said. “We aren’t changing the borough’s policies for subdivision or parks and recreation.
The assembly will hold a public hearing Thursday on the updated trails plan at the Mona Lisa Drexler Assembly Chambers, located in the Juanita Helms Administration Center (JHAC) at 907 Terminal St before voting on whether to adopt it.
Wright said questions about the plan itself can be submitted through his office. The proposed plan update and related information can be found online at www.fnsbtrailsplan.com.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.