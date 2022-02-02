Fairbanks police officers responding to minor business trespass calls will have a little more bite after the city council updated its ordinance Monday.
The intent, according to the ordinance “will encourage people to obey the requests of property owners and reduce the frequency of such calls to the Police Department and, if an Officer does have to respond, the minor offense penalty will help offset the burden caused by the trespasser.”
A person charged under the new ordinance faces a $100 fine, plus any required state penalties.
According to Police Chief Ron Dupee, offenders currently aren’t charged if an officer responds to a trespass call. Officers have to give the offender a lawful order to leave before any arrest can be made.
“If they choose to get up and walk away, then that’s that,” Dupee said. “We can’t charge them for that, and they can come back 10 minutes later and we go through the same process again.
The updated ordinance changes things.
“The intent of it was to give a different type of teeth to trespassing laws,” Dupee said. “The citation is a way for us to put a little onus on the trespasser … we can go after their PFD if they don’t want to pay the fine.”
Dupee added trespassing isn’t a “high priority case” for the district attorney’s office, since it’s considered a low-level misdemeanor.
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, supported the ordinance.
“It’s not a silver bullet … but anything that can attach some sort of consequence to the need for a peace officer to respond, we support,” van den Berg said