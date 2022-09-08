Updated Covid-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be available this week in Alaska.
Vaccine providers have ordered more than 38,000 doses of the updated bivalent boosters, with deliveries anticipated this week, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Heath. The availability comes following last week’s emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) and approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters target two strains of Covid-19 — the original strain of the virus and two omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, currently the most widespread subvariants. People 12 and older are eligible if they have completed a primary series and it has been at least two months since either their primary or a booster dose. As of Aug. 31, the original monovalent booster will not be available to people 12 and older.
As updated boosters become available, Alaskans have several options to find a vaccine provider or make an appointment:
• Text their ZIP code to 438829.
• Or call the Alaska Covid-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Pfizer bivalent booster is authorized for ages 12 and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for ages 18 years and older. People 18 and older may choose to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, regardless of which product they received previously.
With both influenza and Covid-19 are circulating in Alaska, staying up to date on influenza and Covid-19 vaccines is important for the prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death, the release states. You are considered up-to-date on Covid vaccines if you have completed a primary series and received the most recent CDC-recommended booster dose.
In addition, everyone 6 months and older should receive an annual flu shot, the release stated. The flu vaccine is available now in Alaska. The CDC recommends people receive their flu shot in September or October, before flu begins circulating widely.