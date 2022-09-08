Moderna vaccine

Michael Sohn/TNS

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

 Michael Sohn/Getty Images Europe/TNS

Updated Covid-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be available this week in Alaska.

Vaccine providers have ordered more than 38,000 doses of the updated bivalent boosters, with deliveries anticipated this week, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Heath. The availability comes following last week’s emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) and approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).