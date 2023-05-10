A 17-year-old high school student is charged with manslaughter in connection with an ATV crash that left a 15-year-old fellow student dead.

According to court documents, Cade Butler is accused of driving his ATV on a path along the Mitchell Expressway early Wednesday morning when Butler lost control and wrecked the ATV, killing the 15-year-old passenger.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.