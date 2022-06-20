Updated at 5:08 p.m. Monday, June 20: An officer-involved shooting Monday morning claimed the life of a 57-year-old man said to be brandishing a handgun and left one woman and an Alaska State Trooper injured.
The shooting took place near 23rd Avenue and South Cushman Street about 9:15 a.m. after troopers blocked a 2011 Ford sedan following a car chase, according to a trooper dispatch report.
Troopers had attempted to stop the same vehicle for erratic driving about 3 a.m. Monday near the Mitchell Expressway but stopped the pursuit when conditions became unsafe.
After finding the sedan about 9 a.m., troopers attempted to stop the car near Phillips Field Road when driver Amos Lane, of Anchorage, continued to flee, according to the trooper report. The pursuit went through downtown Fairbanks and came to an end after troopers blocked the vehicle on South Cushman Street.
Lane then produced a handgun and pointed it at a female passenger in the vehicle, according to the report.
“The driver failed to follow the commands of law enforcement officers on the scene, and due to his actions, multiple law enforcement officers from the Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Department fired their duty weapons at the driver, fatally wounding him,” the report said.
The female passenger was injured during the shooting and taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A trooper was also struck by a bullet during the incident and has since been released from the hospital, according to the report.
The investigation is being handled by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and will be independently reviewed by the Office of Special Prosecutions, according to the report.
The identities of the officers that discharged their duty weapons will be identified in 72 hours by troopers, per agency policies.
