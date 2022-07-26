Fallen trees from a wind storm injured at least two people Monday, knocked down electric lines that left thousands without power, and sparked multiple fires — all while inflicting untold property damage as trees toppled onto homes across the Fairbanks area.

One of the Fairbanks area 911 dispatch centers went offline for two hours after its backup generator failed. Emergency calls were rerouted.

