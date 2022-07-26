Fallen trees from a wind storm injured at least two people Monday, knocked down electric lines that left thousands without power, and sparked multiple fires — all while inflicting untold property damage as trees toppled onto homes across the Fairbanks area.
One of the Fairbanks area 911 dispatch centers went offline for two hours after its backup generator failed. Emergency calls were rerouted.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Golden Valley Electric Association was dealing with 229 separate outages impacting over 7,000 businesses and households.
"We’re asking people to be prepared to be without power for up to 48 hours,” Meadow Bailey, spokeswoman for the cooperative, said.
The wind storm generated hundreds of 911 calls, including reports of at least two separate incidents involving a tree hitting a person in the head, according to Teal Soden, spokeswoman for the City of Fairbanks. A third person sustained a head injury after their power went out, Soden said.
No serious injuries were reported to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, according to a spokesman.
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center responded to a handful of fires, largely from trees crashing into power lines, according to Sam Harrel, fire information officer.
On Tuesday, tree cutters in the Fairbanks area were in high demand and were triaging calls to focus on the most pressing incidents, such as trees on top of houses.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said the strongest gust of Monday's wind storm was 45 mph. It's no record, but strong winds are uncommon in Fairbanks, meteorologist Bobby Bianco said.
"We had about four hours of winds gusting about 30 or 40 mph," he said of Monday's storm.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.